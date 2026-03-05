'Funding crisis' – The Cyclists' Alliance at risk, turns to crowd funding to try and keep running through 2026

Since 2017 The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) has campaigned for key rights in the women's peloton – from minimum salaries to maternity leave – mentored nearly 100 young riders and supported those in the peloton with services that include free legal advice on contracts and working rights. The continuation of the group started by professional riders is, however, now at risk.

"The Cyclists' Alliance, the independent voice and support for women's cycling, is facing a funding crisis," said President Grace Brown in a social media post.

The organisation which initially materialised at a time when the key men's union, the CPA, did not represent women, has said on its GoFundMe page, if it reaches €35,000 that will cover the cost of running its mentor programme until the end of 2026. A total of €65,000 would be enough to also maintain legal support for athletes while €100,000 would enable it to continue running for the rest of 2026 with its wider athlete education & advocacy with the UCI also in tact.

Sponsorship has in the past helped keep the group running, with Strava, BBB, Zwift, Cannondale, Trek, Rapha Foundation, Liv and SRAM among the supporters but the organisation now finds itself in a tenuous position.

"TCA is working hard to secure longer term partners, but that takes time. Without immediate financial support, The Cyclists’ Alliance will be forced to cease operations," said the organisation in a media release.

The group, which also runs a yearly survey revealing the state of play in the women's peloton, is on edge at a time when high-level women's road cycling is becoming an increasingly divided world.

"The WorldTour level is growing and thriving but the Continental level, where riders learn and develop, is still fragile," said Brown.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That is evident by the growing gap between those riding at WorldTour level and in the lower ranks with the 2025 Cyclists' Alliance survey finding that 80% of those outside the two top tiers earned less than €20,000 a year, compared with 64% respondents in 2024. In recent years team including B&B Hotels, Zaaf, Lifeplus Wahoo and Hess have also folded,

"The legal help TCA offers for reviewing athlete contracts, advocating for riders’ in team disputes, and supporting athletes when a team folds are just some of the essential work of the Alliance," said Alison Jackson, a member of the group's rider council.

"As a younger athlete I was stuck in a team dispute in another language that, without TCA’s help, I would not have been able to manage or understand. This independent advocacy group is so important to keep decision-making power in the hands of the athletes.”

The fund raiser, which has only just recently been opened had, at the time of writing raised €3,542.