'All my fractures are healing pretty well' - Alexis Magner signs with EF Education-Oatly after devastating crash in July

31-year-old gets extra motivation to recover from collapsed lung, multiple fractures

Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling) won her third consecutive Athens Twlight Criterium in 2025, her sister Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) finishing third
Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling) won her third consecutive Athens Twilight Criterium in 2025 (Image credit: Adam Koble)

After suffering numerous injuries in a crash at the end of stage 4 of the Baloise Ladies Tour, Alexis Magner earned some extra incentive to work on recovery, inking a contract with EF Education-Oatly for next season.

Magner crashed along with Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) and Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the final corner, striking a post, leaving her with a collapsed lung, several broken ribs, multiple fractures in her left scapula and a broken sternum.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

