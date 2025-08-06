'Women's cycling is a sink-or-swim situation' - Cynisca seeking $1 million to step up target of Tour de France Femmes in 2026

By published

American team hopes to expand to ProTeam status with a Continental feeder team

QUAREGNON, BELGIUM - MARCH 04: Tess Edwards of the United States, Alexis Magner of the United States, Febe Poppe of Belgium, Chloe Patrick of the United States, Caoimhe O&#039;Brien of Ireland, Kaitlyn Rauwerda of Canada and Cynisca Cycling prior to the 14th Le Samyn des Dames 2025 a 122km one day race from Quaregnon to Dour on March 04, 2025 in Quaregnon, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Cynisca Cycling team at Le Samyn des Dames 2025 (Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)

This week, the US-based women's Continental team Cynisca Cycling sent out a plea for $1 million in sponsorship before August 15 to help the team "keep their dream alive". Why August 15? Cynisca's General Manager Robin Farina explained to Cyclingnews that the funds will help the team step up to the ProTeam level so they can aim for an invitation to the Tour de France Femmes in 2026.

"We're not closing down shop right now or in the near future," Farina said. "We have support and are working hard to keep the program running because it's a priority for us.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.