Cyber Monday deal: 30% off DHB Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights

Wrap up warm on your winter rides, with dhb’s top-rated Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights at two-thirds of the price in this Wiggle Cyber Monday deal. Using its Flashlight Technology (FLT), which consists of strategically placed reflective details for all-round visibility in low-light, they’re designed to keep you riding all day in the toughest conditions.

Currently, the men’s Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights are still available in a range of sizes from XS to XXL, in Black and Black/Blue, while Navy and Black/Red are almost sold out with only a few sizes remaining.

Meanwhile, the women’s Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights, which only come in Black, are only available in sizes 14 and 16. Hurry before they sell out!

The dhb Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights are among the Wiggle brand’s top-rated offerings, designed for use in the colder months when the temperature hits between 6 and 14 degrees Celsius.

Italian Roubaix brushed fleece fabric balances warmth and comfort, providing thermal insulation and regulating body temperature. Meanwhile the fleece-lined bib straps are paired with a mesh rear panel that breathes without compromising on warmth.

The chamois comes courtesy of Italian experts Elastic Interface. Both the men’s and women’s versions of the tights come with a Paris HP insert (with the women’s option having a female-specific design), that dhb claims to be precision-engineered from high-performance foam of different densities, providing the padding where it’s needed, and reduced bulk where it’s not.

Since the last iteration of the Aeron Roubaix bib tights, dhb has removed the ankle zips for a more streamlined look that works better with overshoes. Silicone grippers hold everything in place, making the Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights an excellent choice for all riders, from road to cross-country enthusiasts.

