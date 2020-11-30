Cyber Monday deal: 30% off DHB Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights
By Cyclingnews
Save a third on dhb Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights at Wiggle this Cyber Monday
Wrap up warm on your winter rides, with dhb’s top-rated Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights at two-thirds of the price in this Wiggle Cyber Monday deal. Using its Flashlight Technology (FLT), which consists of strategically placed reflective details for all-round visibility in low-light, they’re designed to keep you riding all day in the toughest conditions.
Currently, the men’s Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights are still available in a range of sizes from XS to XXL, in Black and Black/Blue, while Navy and Black/Red are almost sold out with only a few sizes remaining.
Meanwhile, the women’s Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights, which only come in Black, are only available in sizes 14 and 16. Hurry before they sell out!
USA: 29% off DHB Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights
dhb Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights | 29% off at Wiggle
Was $115.00 | Now $81.00
Among dhb's best offerings, the Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights feature strategically placed reflective elements to help you stay visible from all angles, particularly when riding in low-light conditions. Currently available across a number of colorways in a range of sizes.View Deal
dhb Aeron Women's Roubaix FLT bib tights | 29% off at Wiggle
Was $115.00 | Now $81.00
Constructed with Italian Roubaix brushed fleece fabric, they're designed to keep you warm through temperatures between 42 and 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Currently available in Black only, and in sizes 14 and 16. View Deal
UK: 30% off DHB Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights
dhb Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights | 30% off at Wiggle
Was £90.00 | Now £63.00
Made with insulating materials, you're covered when the temperature's between 6 and 14 degrees Celsius, while the mesh panel at the back helps with breathability. Currently available across a number of colourways in a range of sizes.View Deal
dhb Aeron Women's Roubaix FLT bib tights | 30% off at Wiggle
Was £90.00 | Now £63.00
The women-specific Elastic Interface chamois provides the padding you need where you need it, without any extra bulk that can lead to chafing. Currently available in Black only, and in sizes 14 and 16. View Deal
The dhb Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights are among the Wiggle brand’s top-rated offerings, designed for use in the colder months when the temperature hits between 6 and 14 degrees Celsius.
Italian Roubaix brushed fleece fabric balances warmth and comfort, providing thermal insulation and regulating body temperature. Meanwhile the fleece-lined bib straps are paired with a mesh rear panel that breathes without compromising on warmth.
The chamois comes courtesy of Italian experts Elastic Interface. Both the men’s and women’s versions of the tights come with a Paris HP insert (with the women’s option having a female-specific design), that dhb claims to be precision-engineered from high-performance foam of different densities, providing the padding where it’s needed, and reduced bulk where it’s not.
Since the last iteration of the Aeron Roubaix bib tights, dhb has removed the ankle zips for a more streamlined look that works better with overshoes. Silicone grippers hold everything in place, making the Aeron Roubaix FLT bib tights an excellent choice for all riders, from road to cross-country enthusiasts.
