Cyber Monday cycling socks deals: up to 60% off

There are some amazing Cyber Monday cycling socks deals this year, and it only makes sense to take advantage of them. After all, cyclists take socks very seriously, whether you want to dress like a pro cyclist , or simply keep your feet warm and dry through tough conditions.

Of course, to save you the trouble of searching for them, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday cycling socks deals we can find, and we’ll keep adding to them as other bargains pop up.

So, from dedicated sock-dopers, to hardy riders on the lookout for something warm and waterproof for winter cycling , these are some of the best cycling socks currently available at massively discounted prices in the Cyber Monday sales. Have a peruse of the best deals we’ve found, and hurry before your favourites sell out.

Cyber Monday cycling socks deals: USA

SockGuy El Dia Sock | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $12.95 | Now $9.71

SockGuy is well known for its brightly colored and fun pattern offerings, and there are plenty on offer right now at Backcountry. Made from Micro Denier Acrylic and with a medium-length crew cut, they’re perfect cycling, as well as hiking and just general use. View Deal

Pearl Izumi P.R.O. Tall Sock | 28% off at Backcountry

Was $25.00 | Now $17.99

For the long-legged amongst you, these tall socks from Pearl Izumi are bang on trend when it comes to increasing sock heights. A flat toe seam and graduated compression throughout the ankle and leg offer comfort, support and prevent muscle fatigue, while the nylon and elastane fabric wicks moisture effectively.View Deal

Castelli Pazzo 18 | 35% off at Jenson USA

Was $24.99 | Now $16.24

Available in both Light Steel Blue and Dark Gray colorways, in size Small/Medium, there are only a few left, so don’t hang around if you’re interested in these winter-ready Primaloft socks from Castelli.View Deal

Castelli Transition 18 | 35% off at Jenson USA

Was $24.99 | Now $16.24

These colorful cold-weather socks from Castelli are designed to help you take that first step outside when it’s proving to be difficult. Made from Primaloft and polypropylene, they’re warm on your feet and available in size S/M in all four colors, while the Climbing Ivy set is also available in XXL.View Deal

Castelli Trofeo 15 | 20% off at Backcountry

Was $19.95 | Now $15.96

For all-round performance, these ultra-thin socks come with a compression cuff to reduce muscle fatigue, and contain Meryl Skinlife for thermoregulation and moisture-wicking. Still available in sizes S/M and XXL.View Deal

Shimano Tall Wool Sock | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $20.00 | Now $15.00

At this time of year in the northern hemisphere it’s all about the woolly socks for helping you stay warm. These particularly tall socks from Shimano deploy a higher cuff for better insulation, as well as reinforced, thicker fabric over the toes.View Deal

DeFeet Aireator 6in Sock | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $12.95 | Now $9.71

The original gold standard socks from DeFeet, the Aireator sock with 6-inch cuff offers coverage and style, while the durable construction holds up to hours in the saddle, and the mesh upper helps the foot to breathe. Various color options are available in different sizes.View Deal

Smartwool PhD Cycle Ultra Light Pattern Crew Sock | 30% off at Moosejaw

Was $20.95 | Now $14.67

Made from ‘indestructawool’ technology, Smartwool claims these crew socks come with enhanced durability, a performance-oriented fit, body mapped mesh zones for breathability and a virtually seamless toe that’s reinforced against wear and tear. Only available in Medium.View Deal

Endura Thermolite II Sock 2-pack | 25% off at Moosejaw

Was $27.50 | Now $20.63

Only left in size S/M, these Thermolite II socks from Endura are designed to be extra warm with the brand’s own Thermolite insulation. They also feature stretch arch support, and long cuff for added warmth and an anatomically engineered fit for cycling. A twin-pack for just over $20 is not a bargain to be missed.View Deal

Showers Pass Crosspoint Waterproof Hi-Viz Crew Sock | 20% off at Moosejaw

Was $37.95 | Now $30.36

Unlike a lot of these Cyber Monday deals, the Crosspoint socks are available in the full range of sizes still (S/M, M/L and L/XL) for just over $30. Their 3-layer construction features a breathable and waterproof membrane that keeps the water out without letting your feet ‘boil in the bag’. Alongside the fluro color, these are ideal for commuters and anyone navigating busy roads through the winter.View Deal

Cyber Monday cycling socks deals: UK

Sealskinz Waterproof Extreme Cold Weather Sock | up to 32% off at Amazon

Was £45.00 | Now £30.60

With the UK heading into the dark and grey depths of winter, it’s only right to dig out the warmest clothes you can find. Whether it’s for during a gruelling winter ride, or for the post-ride warm-up afterwards, these mid-length cold weather socks from Sealskinz fit the bill nicely. Waterproof, with a merino wool lining, jump at the chance before they sell out.View Deal

SealSkinz Unisex Solo Merino Socks | 30% off at Amazon

Was £10.00 | Now £7.00

This deal is only available for the Black socks in sizes M or L, but if that suits you down to the ground then you’re in luck. These merino wool liner socks are ideal for anyone who really suffers in the cold, particularly Raynaud’s sufferers, who needs to double up for warmth. Slip a pair of these on under a thicker pair of winter socks and your toes should hopefully stay toasty.View Deal

Endura Retro Women’s Cycling Socks Twin-pack | 47% off at Tredz

Was £14.99 | Now £7.99

These simple one-size-fits-all retro-style socks do what they need to and will definitely not break the bank. Made from Coolmax material for fast-wicking and fast-drying, there’s a Lycra support zone at the arch, while the heel and toe sections are reinforced with durable nylon. View Deal

Endura Argyll Cycling Socks | 60% off at Tredz

Was £14.99 | Now £5.99

Still available in sizes S/M and L/XL, these Argyll socks in Burgundy are kitted out with fast-drying and moisture-wicking Coolmax, and come with pretty much all the same features as those listed above.View Deal

DeFeet Levitator Lite 5-inch Socks | 44% off at Tredz

Was £16.99 | Now £9.49

DeFeet designed the Levitator Lites to take your comfort to a whole new level, incorporating Repreve Sorbtek fibres, made from recycled plastic bottles, which gives a light and airy feel to the socks. It’s proven to withstand the test of time as well, so take advantage of the discount and get yourself some socks that will last.View Deal

Castelli Women's Rosa Corsa 2 Sock | 69% off at Wiggle

Was £16.00 | Now £5.00

How can you possibly say no to a pair of Castelli’s performance-focused socks with odour-preventing Meryl Skinlife bacteriostatic silver ions and a mid-foot band to keep lactic acid at bay for longer, all for just a fiver? View Deal

Sportful Supergiara Socks | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £25.00 | Now £14.99

Going all the way up to 18cm in length, these Supergiara socks are ideal for the long-legged sock-doper who likes to be bang on trend. Made with Meryl Skinlife bacteriostatic yarns, they stop nasty odours from building up so they stay fresh as a daisy for longer.View Deal

DeFeet Aireator 6-inch Handlebar Mustache Socks | up to 56% off at Tredz

Was £17.99 | Now from £7.99

If the name of the socks isn’t enough to charm you, what about the names of the colourways: Amongst the Waves is a delightful grey, white and Hi-Vis pink pattern, while Biggie Smalls combines ice blue and purple in go-faster stripes.View Deal

Castelli Free Kit 13 Socks | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £17.00 | Now £10.19

Available only in S-M sizing, the Castelli Free Kit 13 socks have a lightweight construction to help keep your feet cool, while the Meryl Skinlife antibacterial yarns work their magic to keep everything fresh, and the compression cuff and midfoot support band help with circulation and prevent muscle fatigue.View Deal

