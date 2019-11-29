Castelli Perfetto RoS jersey gets 40% off in Black Friday sale

If you're after a new foul-weather jersey, Backcountry.com is selling the Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve in a limited edition colourway at a 40 per cent discount for Black Friday. The USA-only retailer has slashed the new Castelli winter jersey by a huge discount, with ProBikeKit offering a still-respectable 25 per cent discount to its UK customer base.

RoS stands for Rain or Shine, and that's exactly where this jersey, formerly known as the Gabba, is in its element. The Perfetto jersey comprises Gore Infinium fabric, with a slightly thicker Infinium 205 textile on the front panel to prevent the cold and wet from finding its way inside. The rear is made from the lighter Infinium 203 fabric for improved breathability and moisture management, and the rain jersey gets taped seams and vents on the chest to prevent overheating.

Keep in mind this is a race-cut garment, so if you're carrying a bit of extra insulation this winter or just want to wear a few layers underneath, consider sizing up. The panels are contoured to the riding position to prevent bunching and punching on the bike.

At the back, there are two exterior pockets and a drop tail to prevent spray from your rear wheel from drenching your chamois straight away.

