Castelli Perfetto RoS jersey gets 40% off in Black Friday sale
40% off at Backcountry USA, with a 25% discount for UK readers at ProBikeKit
If you're after a new foul-weather jersey, Backcountry.com is selling the Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve in a limited edition colourway at a 40 per cent discount for Black Friday. The USA-only retailer has slashed the new Castelli winter jersey by a huge discount, with ProBikeKit offering a still-respectable 25 per cent discount to its UK customer base.
USA: Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | 40% off at Backcountry
Was $229.99 | Now $137.95
The Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey is available at Backcountry.com in red and black or light black and orange, in sizes S-3XLView Deal
UK: Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | 25% off at ProBikeKit
Was £190.00 | Now £142.50
The same Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey is also available at ProBikeKit for UK readers in four colourways in a full range of sizes.View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
RoS stands for Rain or Shine, and that's exactly where this jersey, formerly known as the Gabba, is in its element. The Perfetto jersey comprises Gore Infinium fabric, with a slightly thicker Infinium 205 textile on the front panel to prevent the cold and wet from finding its way inside. The rear is made from the lighter Infinium 203 fabric for improved breathability and moisture management, and the rain jersey gets taped seams and vents on the chest to prevent overheating.
Keep in mind this is a race-cut garment, so if you're carrying a bit of extra insulation this winter or just want to wear a few layers underneath, consider sizing up. The panels are contoured to the riding position to prevent bunching and punching on the bike.
At the back, there are two exterior pockets and a drop tail to prevent spray from your rear wheel from drenching your chamois straight away.
Already have your rain gear sorted? Check out round-up of the Best Black Friday cycling clothing deals and don't forget to peruse our breakdown of the best Black Friday Cycling deals for even more discounts.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy