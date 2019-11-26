Trending

Castelli Gabba cycling jersey gets 45% Black Friday discount

The Castelli Gabba jersey has been reduced by 45% as part of Wiggle's Black Friday cycling sales

Castelli Gabba Black Friday Wiggle deal
(Image credit: Castelli)

The third iteration of Castelli's legendary all-weather Gabba jersey has received the Black Friday treatment and is currently available with 45% off at Wiggle. Both men's and women's models are discounted with the options of a wide range of sizes and colours for £88.00 / $116.16 / €105.16 / AU$172.92.

Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | 45% off at Wiggle
Was £160.00 | Now £88.00
The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 45% off at Wiggle in four colours: black, orange, red and yellow; and in sizes ranging from small up to 3XL, depending on colour choice. View Deal

Women's Castelli Gabba 2 | 45% off at Wiggle
Was £160.00 | Now £88.00
The women's Castelli Gabba 2 is also available with 45% off at Wiggle. It's available 11 different colours and in sizes ranging from XS up to XL.View Deal

Castelli's Gabba series has been a foul-weather favourite since 2010 and this third generation is no different. While there have been small tweaks to streamline fit and improve pockets, the Gabba 3 still features Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus and Castelli's Nanoflex which is both windproof and water-repellent. By using a soft-shell material, Castelli offers great breathability and maintains stretch to allow freedom of movement while on your bike. We featured the Gabba 3 in our round-up of the best cycling jerseys for 2019 back in August this year.

Looking for more clothing? Black Friday has loads of deals on great cycling kit at some unmissable prices. Check out our breakdown of the best Black Friday cycling clothing deals to find the best deals available now. Of course, Black Friday is not just about clothing, be sure to have a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday Cycling deals for even more discounts. 

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web: