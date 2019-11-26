Castelli Gabba cycling jersey gets 45% Black Friday discount

The third iteration of Castelli's legendary all-weather Gabba jersey has received the Black Friday treatment and is currently available with 45% off at Wiggle. Both men's and women's models are discounted with the options of a wide range of sizes and colours for £88.00 / $116.16 / €105.16 / AU$172.92.

Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | 45% off at Wiggle

Was £160.00 | Now £88.00

The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 45% off at Wiggle in four colours: black, orange, red and yellow; and in sizes ranging from small up to 3XL, depending on colour choice. View Deal

Women's Castelli Gabba 2 | 45% off at Wiggle

Was £160.00 | Now £88.00

The women's Castelli Gabba 2 is also available with 45% off at Wiggle. It's available 11 different colours and in sizes ranging from XS up to XL.View Deal

Castelli's Gabba series has been a foul-weather favourite since 2010 and this third generation is no different. While there have been small tweaks to streamline fit and improve pockets, the Gabba 3 still features Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus and Castelli's Nanoflex which is both windproof and water-repellent. By using a soft-shell material, Castelli offers great breathability and maintains stretch to allow freedom of movement while on your bike. We featured the Gabba 3 in our round-up of the best cycling jerseys for 2019 back in August this year.

