Buy the five-star-rated Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo with a Black Friday discount

When we reviewed the Assos Mille GT winter jacket back in 2021, reviewer Josh Ross gave it a five-star rating and it's been awarded the best overall in our 2024 winter jackets guide as well.

For most people riding in the most common winter riding conditions, the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket is the only jacket you’ll need. Only the absolute worst weather or the coldest days call for anything different.

Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo - Men's&nbsp;

As well as warmth, the Mille GT Evo jacket offers good rainproofing. It doesn't wet out in heavy rain, but still remains breathable, making it great for mixed conditions, not just cold riding.

