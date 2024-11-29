Buy the five-star-rated Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo with a Black Friday discount
We rated this Assos jacket best winter jacket overall. Now it's discounted at Backcountry in the US and Sigma Sports in the UK
When we reviewed the Assos Mille GT winter jacket back in 2021, reviewer Josh Ross gave it a five-star rating and it's been awarded the best overall in our 2024 winter jackets guide as well.
Josh rated the great fit and huge pockets, which allowed him to pack all the winter riding essentials. He described the fit as true to size, but "trim", with low bulk but impressive warmth.
Right now, Backcountry has a discount of 20% on the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo. That's not huge, but does bring the price for US riders down to around $250.
That may sound a lot, but for a high-performance jacket and with Assos's reputation for quality, you can expect to get plenty of use for the jacket from fall to spring, year after year.
Backcountry is currently showing stock in M and L in black and L in the yellow colourway. There's good and bad news for UK readers: there's a 37% discount at Sigma Sports, but it's only available in yellow in size S.
Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo - Men's
USA: 20% off $315.00 $252.00 at Backcountry
UK: 37% off £225.00 £142.00 at Sigma Sports
As well as warmth, the Mille GT Evo jacket offers good rainproofing. It doesn't wet out in heavy rain, but still remains breathable, making it great for mixed conditions, not just cold riding.
Assos not your thing? Check out our page of Black Friday deals on clothing from Rapha and Castelli as well as our page of Black Friday cycling clothing deals for a wide range of brands.
There are even more deals across all things bike in our Black Friday bike deals 2024 hub.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.