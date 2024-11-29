Buy the five-star-rated Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo with a Black Friday discount

When we reviewed the Assos Mille GT winter jacket back in 2021, reviewer Josh Ross gave it a five-star rating and it's been awarded the best overall in our 2024 winter jackets guide as well.

For most people riding in the most common winter riding conditions, the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket is the only jacket you’ll need. Only the absolute worst weather or the coldest days call for anything different.

Josh rated the great fit and huge pockets, which allowed him to pack all the winter riding essentials. He described the fit as true to size, but "trim", with low bulk but impressive warmth.

Right now, Backcountry has a discount of 20% on the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo. That's not huge, but does bring the price for US riders down to around $250.

That may sound a lot, but for a high-performance jacket and with Assos's reputation for quality, you can expect to get plenty of use for the jacket from fall to spring, year after year.

Backcountry is currently showing stock in M and L in black and L in the yellow colourway. There's good and bad news for UK readers: there's a 37% discount at Sigma Sports, but it's only available in yellow in size S.

Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo - Men's USA: 20% off $315.00 $252.00 at Backcountry

UK: 37% off £225.00 £142.00 at Sigma Sports As well as warmth, the Mille GT Evo jacket offers good rainproofing. It doesn't wet out in heavy rain, but still remains breathable, making it great for mixed conditions, not just cold riding.

Assos not your thing? Check out our page of Black Friday deals on clothing from Rapha and Castelli as well as our page of Black Friday cycling clothing deals for a wide range of brands.

There are even more deals across all things bike in our Black Friday bike deals 2024 hub.

Check out our other deals