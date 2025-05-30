Recommended reading

Brand new Orbea gravel race bike spotted at Unbound

Spanish brand's new gravel race bike has been given a complete redesign, with what appears to be a compliance-boosting rear end, wider tyre clearance and more

We're just two days out from the big Unbound Gravel showdown in Emporia, and the 2025 race is proving its reputation as the biggest hotbed of gravel tech of the season. 

We've already brought you leaked images of what appears to be a new Specialized Diverge, a new Campagnolo gravel groupset, and an unreleased Factor. Now it appears Orbea is joining the party.

