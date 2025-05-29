Recommended reading

Unreleased Factor gravel bike breaks cover at Unbound, with an interesting rear end, aero hints and suspension up front

published

The first of what we're told will be two new Factor gravel bikes on show at Unbound, this one doesn't have a name but is unlike anything we've seen from the brand before

Up close images of a new Factor gravel bike
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Unbound Gravel is the premier gravel race on the calendar, and it is proving itself as the biggest gravel tech launchpad for brands to unveil new bikes, tech and more. 

We've already brought you leaked images of the new Specialized Diverge, a second-in-two-weeks Campagnolo groupset, and my camera roll is bursting at the seams with tech the world had never seen until today. 

