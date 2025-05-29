Unreleased Factor gravel bike breaks cover at Unbound, with an interesting rear end, aero hints and suspension up front

Unbound Gravel is the premier gravel race on the calendar, and it is proving itself as the biggest gravel tech launchpad for brands to unveil new bikes, tech and more.

We've already brought you leaked images of the new Specialized Diverge, a second-in-two-weeks Campagnolo groupset, and my camera roll is bursting at the seams with tech the world had never seen until today.

Right now, it's the turn of Factor, who I'm told have not one, but two new bikes here on the ground, which will be beneath both CEO Rob Gitelis and Brand Director David Millar respectively on Saturday.

I've so far managed to find this one, the name of which remains under wraps.

While some brands are shady and secretive about the new bikes on show here, Factor very kindly allowed me to borrow the bike for a more detailed photo shoot. They were coy on details such as weight, tyre clearance, price and so on, but I'll do my best to discern what I can from the time I've spent with it this morning.

Such is the Factor way, I'm told the bike has gone all-in on being a performance race bike, and the modern interpretation of that is a bike that can absorb as much of the gravel road's imperfections as possible.

What that means in reality is big tyre clearance, suspension fork compatibility, and, evidently, a compliance-boosting rear end.

It is seen here with 45mm rubber, but I spotted a pair of 2.1in Continental Race King mountain bike tyres leaning against it in the pop-up Factor store in town, suggesting at least that much clearance.

The curved seat tube leaves a large gap for big tyre clearance (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Looking at the gap between the seat tube and the rear wheel, I wouldn't be surprised if it were even more.

The seat tube itself is curved. This is a fairly common feature on aero bikes where it wraps around the rear wheel to smooth the airflow off the seat tube and onto the tyre. That could be the case here too, but the gap between the two suggests to me that rather than being an aero play, it's likely a result of ensuring decent tyre clearance while trying to keep the chainstays as short as possible for quicker handling.

The Rockshox fork has a max clearance of 50mm, but presumably the bike will also come with a standard rigid fork option. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Up front, the bike shown here is fitted with a Rockshox Rudy gravel fork, and the slammed cockpit comes courtesy of Black Inc's own one-piece bar and stem. The invisible rear brake hose suggests that cables can run internally, but given Rockshox's fork can only handle external cabling, there is a single hose on show for the front brake.

The head tube is deeper than it is tall (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

In what is presumably an aerodynamic consideration, the head tube is extremely deep. On this frame size, it's actually deeper than it is tall. No bike in 2025 will be launched without a consideration of aerodynamics in the tube shapes, but the frame here doesn't look like it's gone all-in on aero.

Up close images of a new Factor gravel bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The down tube is notably shallower than that of Factor's Ostro Gravel and its road bikes, like the Ostro or the Monza, and the seat tube is a relatively round shape. The seatpost itself is completely round, which could suggest dropper post compatibility, and is held in place with a fairly burly-looking clamp.

Could the new bike be dropper-post compatible? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

On the non-drive side, we can see Factor has once again stuck with a threaded bottom bracket, complete with CeramicSpeed bearings inside. It's usual Factor practice to use CeramicSpeed's SLT bearings for the headset too, so we'd expect the same here.

Threaded bottom brackets are a common feature on Factor bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

There appears to be a storage door hidden beneath the down tube bottle cage, and since the bike is fitted with strapless bags both atop and beneath the top tube, it's a safe assumption that the bike has mounting points on both sides of the top tube.

There's a lot of profiling of the chainstays, which transition from flat in the horizontal plane to flat in the vertical plane at around the mid point. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The one big this we're unable to discern is whether this is a finished, production-ready bike or a prototype. The production-level paint finish suggests this bike is the finished article, but since it's the bike that Factor CEO Rob Gitelis will ride, it's not inconceivable that he simply wanted it to be complete with Factor branding, rather than the usual raw carbon finish found in prototypes.

Either way, you can be sure the Cyclingnews tech team will bring you the full lowdown and details as soon as we have them.