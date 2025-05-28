All-new Specialized gravel bike spotted hidden beneath Unbound mud

In the first of what is expected to be a recurring theme this week, a brand new gravel bike has been spotted at Unbound Gravel 2025.

It was leaked on social media, presumably with permission from the American brand, by Specialized-sponsored pro, Annika Langvad, and appears also to be being ridden by fellow Specialized rider, Geerike Schreurs.

So far, the details we're able to discern are sparse, but based on what we can see, we're confident this is likely to be a new Diverge, despite a lot of the bike being covered in mud amidst flood warnings for race day.

It's been five years since Specialized updated its most popular gravel bike; the longest-running of all its off-road drop-bar bikes. In that time we've been treated to an update to the Crux platform in 2021, and the introduction of the fully-suspended Diverge STR in 2022.

Although both of those newer models are old enough for Specialized to replace them – its Tarmac road bike gets replaced every three years, for example – the silhouette of the new model bears the biggest resemblance to the existing Diverge.

Image 1 of 2 The Future Shock features up front for extra compliance. (Image credit: Annika Langvad) While 3x mounts on each fork leg keep the bikepacking crowd happy. (Image credit: Annika Langvad)

What do we know?

Starting with Specialized's proprietary suspension technology, Future Shock, it's clear that the brand is standing by it. The brand coined the term 'smoother is faster' and the Future Shock's primary aim is to smooth out bumps from the road before they hit the hands. It's unclear whether this is an updated version or the same Future Shock 3.0 found on the brand's Roubaix endurance road bike.

This same image also confirms that, at least for the bikes used in Kansas this weekend, the handlebar is a separate unit from the stem, rather than a one-piece cockpit found on various competitors' bikes. It appears Langvad is using the Roval Rapide aero handlebar – no doubt a pro aero choice rather than something that will be offered stock – which routes cables internally to the centre. Importantly, from there, the cables don't then route through the stem, but rather externally around the head tube and into the frame. Home mechanics rejoice!

We can also tell that the frame is SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) compatible, meaning it can run SRAM's Transmission style groupsets.

The seatpost clamp also appears to be a simple external band, and the seatpost itself appears round. While it doesn't confirm whether Specialized will spec them, it suggests the Diverge will once again be available with a dropper post.

Up front, the fork mount is peppered with mounting points, three shown here on this leg and presumably an equal number on the other side. This doesn't scream race bike to us, but the Diverge's original intentions were never hyper-focussed on races like Unbound. It is pitched as an all-rounder, and the additional mounts will undoubtedly attract the more adventurous bikepacking crowd.

Finally, the frame silhouette looks largely unchanged, but the rear of the head tube appears slightly more aerodynamically profiled, as does the junction from seat tube to chainstays.

Image 1 of 2 Here we can see the tyre clerance has potentially been raised, though it's hard to tell under all that mud. (Image credit: Annika Langvad) A little more in focus, the frame has been made UDH compatible, too. (Image credit: Annika Langvad)

What we don't know yet

What's hard to discern from these photos is whether the tyre clearance has increased. The original Diverge had space for 47mm tyres, matched by the Crux and the Diverge STR. By today's standards, where brands like Allied, Argon 18, and Lauf offer space for 57mm (essentially 2.2" mountain bike tyres), 47mm is at risk of becoming outdated.

What's also interesting to see is that Langvad is running what Cyclingnews has been facetiously calling an 'aero mullet' setup, with what looks to be a Rapide CLX II front wheel up front and a Terra CLX at the rear.

This, coincidentally, is a setup adopted by Specialized's sponsored teams at Paris-Roubaix. Roval's Product Manager Chris Wehan told Cyclingnews that the deep front wheel offers an aero benefit as well as improved pinch flat protection courtesy of its thick rim sidewall, whereas the lightweight Terra wheel brings weight down while increasing rough-road compliance.

Cyclingnews is heading out to Unbound this week, and will be keeping our beady eyes out for a closer look at the new bike, as well as any other tech on display at the biggest gravel race in the world.