All-new Specialized gravel bike spotted hidden beneath Unbound mud

By published

Minimal visible changes, but Future Shock remains and UDH compatibility confirmed

Two new Specialized gravel bikes ridden oin Emporia
(Image credit: Instagram: Annika.Langvad)

In the first of what is expected to be a recurring theme this week, a brand new gravel bike has been spotted at Unbound Gravel 2025

It was leaked on social media, presumably with permission from the American brand, by Specialized-sponsored pro, Annika Langvad, and appears also to be being ridden by fellow Specialized rider, Geerike Schreurs. 

New specialized diverge
The Future Shock features up front for extra compliance. (Image credit: Annika Langvad)
New specialized diverge
Here we can see the tyre clerance has potentially been raised, though it's hard to tell under all that mud.(Image credit: Annika Langvad)
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

