Another Campagnolo leak as 13-speed wireless gravel groupset spotted at Unbound

Mattia De Marchi's Unbound bike has an unusual rear derailleur

Close up images of a new Campagnolo gravel groupset at Unbound
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The metaphorical hockey stick of tech stories coming out of Unbound is starting to tick upwards, and as we approach the final couple of days before the race, we've spotted what looks to be a new Campagnolo gravel groupset. 

Spotted aboard the bike of Italian favourite in the Men's 200, Mattia de Marchi, is what appears to be a new rear derailleur aboard his Basso race bike. The Italian is sponsored by Campagnolo, but the rear mech fitted to his bike is unlike any of the brand's existing options. 

