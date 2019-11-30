Black Friday GoPro deal sees GoPro Hero7 Silver reduced by up to 40% at Amazon
Amazon have sliced a huge chunk off the price tag of the mid-range GoPro action camera
The GoPro Hero7 Silver action camera has seen its price cut as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. You can snap up the mid-range model at a huge £110 discount this Black Friday weekend.
The camera is a great upgrade option for those looking for better quality high-octane photography. It's completely waterproof and lets you shoot at 4k quality at up to 30fps and 1440p at 60fps.
USA GoPro Hero7 Silver | 34% off at Amazon.com
Was $299.99 | Now $197.30
The GoPro Hero7 Silver is 34 per cent off at Amazon for the Black Friday weekend. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography.View Deal
UK GoPro Hero7 Silver | 40% off at Amazon.co.uk
Was £279.99 | Now £169.00
For our UK readers, the GoPro Hero7 Silver is a whopping 40 per cent off at Amazon for Black Friday, bringing it down to below the original price of the White. View Deal
There are plenty of other features on offer in the GoPro Hero7 Silver, including a photo timer, image stabilisation, touch zoom and a slo-motion feature. In addition to the high-quality video, you can also take 10MP photographs.
Furthermore, the camera has all the functions the Hero7 White does – you can control the camera via the voice control function, while it's also simple to transfer video, photo and audio to your phone with the quick share features.
This great GoPro digital camera won't be available at this massive discount for long, so snap it up while you still can. If you're looking for a different GoPro camera, then check out our dedicated GoPro deals page. And for an array of bike deals, head to our Black Friday bike deals hub.
