Black Friday Fitbit deals: the Fitbit Versa and Charge get hefty discounts

While Black Friday is now a day old, plenty of deals are still available and if you're still looking for a Black Friday smartwatch deal, here are few available from Amazon for our UK readers, and Walmart for the Americans among us.

Fitbit is one of the leading manufacturers in activity tracking and wearable technology.

For our British readers, The company's popular Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker is now 38% off and the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch is now 36% off in a special Black Friday deal on Amazon.co.uk.

For our American readers, the Fitbit Versa Lite is available with 36% off, now under $100.00 at Walmart.

Reach your activity goals with the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking. Wearable technology tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes. Now offered on Amazon.com at $127.99 for Black Friday.

USA: Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch

37% off at Walmart

Was $159.95 | Now $98.99

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch is on sale at Walmart for just $98.99 during Black Friday. One of the biggest discounts we've seen for the sport-friendly smartwatch available in five different colours.View Deal

UK: Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking

36% off at Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99 | Now £127.99

UK: Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker

38% off at Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99 | Now £79.99

Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Swim Tracking & 7 Day Battery is now 38% off at Amazon.com.View Deal

