After years of absence, Herald Sun Tour dates confirmed for February as UCI announces 2026 calendar

Men's and women's stage races will take place at the start of February in Ballarat, Victoria

Team Picnic PostNL leads the peloton along the coast during stage 5 of the Tour Down Under cycling race in Adelaide on January 25, 2025. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP)
The Herald Sun Tour will rejoin the Tour Down Under as another UCI stage race in Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)
The men's and women's Herald Sun Tours will take place February 4-8 as the event returns to the calendar in 2026, the UCI confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Coming amidst a swathe of changes as the UCI released the full professional calendar for 2026, the news was confirmed that the five-stage races will take place concurrently at the start of February, running from Wednesday to Sunday.

Other calendar changes

Among the dump of hundreds of race dates for 2026, there are a few other tweaks to be aware of.

Most of the WorldTour and Women's WorldTour changes were confirmed earlier in the year, but one important change is that the men's and women's Paris-Roubaix will now both be held on the same Sunday, rather than on separate days in April.

Owing to the Giro d'Italia Women moving to just after the men's race, there is also a shift for the men's and women's Tour of Britain, with the women's race moving to August 19-23 to create a three-week Tour of Britain block, with the men's race taking place September 2-6. The women's race also grows to five days.

Several new races have been added to the calendar, including the three-day Lyon-Torino stage race for men (2.1, July 1-3), a women's race in Germany called Women Cycling Day (June 21), and a handful of new Italian races.

In North America, the Maryland Cycling Classic will go from a one-day race to a three-day tour for both the men and the women (September 5-7), and the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is officially back on the calendar on August 30.

Other minor changes include Le Samyn des Dames taking place a day earlier, a change of dates for O Gran Camiño, and various races have been promoted up a category.

