2014 Mountain Bike National Championships index page

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) wins the short track national championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Mountain Bike National Championships happen year-round depending on country and discipline, but a majority of the cross country championships, among countries in the northern hemisphere, happen in July, with many on the third weekend of that month.

Related Articles Dong mixes it up with the best mountain bikers

Late September is when many nations will hold their marathon national championships, as suggested by the UCI, while a few nations will wrap up their marathon championships at other times of the year.

Below is an updated index of the 2014 MTB National Championship coverage on Cyclingnews. Click on the appropriate link to access coverage for cross country, downhill, four cross, eliminator and marathon disciplines.

Australia: Cross country, eliminator and downhill, marathon

Austria: Cross country

Belgium: Cross country

Canada: Cross country and eliminator

Czech: Cross country

Denmark: Cross country

France: Cross country and downhill

Germany: Cross country

Great Britain: Cross country, downhill

Italy: Cross country

Netherlands: Cross country

New Zealand: Cross country and downhill

Norway: Cross country

Poland: Cross country

Spain: Cross country

South Africa: Cross country

Switzerland: Cross country, eliminator

United States of America: Marathon, cross country, short track and super D, downhill and dual slalom