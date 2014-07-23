Trending

Absalon and Ferrand Prevot win French cross country titles

Sarrou earns U23 national title

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon1:27:28
2Hugo Drechou0:00:37
3Stéphane Tempier0:00:38
4Maxime Marotte0:02:32
5Miguel Martinez0:04:03
6Alexis Vuillermoz0:06:07
7Julien Ballion0:07:25
8Alexis Chenevier0:07:46
9Fabien Canal0:08:11
10Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet0:08:37

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot1:15:54
2Margot Moschetti0:05:35
3Laura Metzler0:09:22
4Fanny Bourdon0:11:15
5Perrine Clauzel0:12:20
6Helene Marcouyre0:13:31
7Lena Gerault0:14:13
8Estelle Boudot0:14:36
9Delphine Boissy0:15:40
10Laura Charles0:16:05

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Sarrou1:20:44
2Victor Koretzky0:02:30
3Titouan Carod0:02:46
4Romain Seigle0:03:27
5Julien Trarieux0:03:58

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Pigeon1:01:41
2Joshua Dubau0:00:47
3Antoine Philipp0:00:54

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laure Souty1:10:18
2Cléa Cochelin0:01:52
3Clara Donneger0:03:25

