Absalon and Ferrand Prevot win French cross country titles
Sarrou earns U23 national title
Cross country: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon
|1:27:28
|2
|Hugo Drechou
|0:00:37
|3
|Stéphane Tempier
|0:00:38
|4
|Maxime Marotte
|0:02:32
|5
|Miguel Martinez
|0:04:03
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz
|0:06:07
|7
|Julien Ballion
|0:07:25
|8
|Alexis Chenevier
|0:07:46
|9
|Fabien Canal
|0:08:11
|10
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet
|0:08:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot
|1:15:54
|2
|Margot Moschetti
|0:05:35
|3
|Laura Metzler
|0:09:22
|4
|Fanny Bourdon
|0:11:15
|5
|Perrine Clauzel
|0:12:20
|6
|Helene Marcouyre
|0:13:31
|7
|Lena Gerault
|0:14:13
|8
|Estelle Boudot
|0:14:36
|9
|Delphine Boissy
|0:15:40
|10
|Laura Charles
|0:16:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Sarrou
|1:20:44
|2
|Victor Koretzky
|0:02:30
|3
|Titouan Carod
|0:02:46
|4
|Romain Seigle
|0:03:27
|5
|Julien Trarieux
|0:03:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Pigeon
|1:01:41
|2
|Joshua Dubau
|0:00:47
|3
|Antoine Philipp
|0:00:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laure Souty
|1:10:18
|2
|Cléa Cochelin
|0:01:52
|3
|Clara Donneger
|0:03:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy