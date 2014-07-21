Trending

Last wins British cross country championships

Ferguson fastest in elite men's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson1:37:18
2Liam Killeen0:01:32
3Paul Oldham0:02:39
4Ian Field0:03:50
5Daniel Fleeman0:06:16
6Gareth Montgomerie0:06:39
7Jason Bouttell0:06:58
8Adrian Lansley0:07:39
9Phillip Pearce0:08:57
10Hamish Batchelor0:09:12

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Last1:44:00
2Kerry Macphee0:06:50
3Jessica Roberts0:07:18
4Melanie Alexander0:10:48
5Nicky Healy0:12:18
6Annabel Simpson0:13:26
7Maddie Horton0:15:54
8Maxine Filby0:17:10
9Jules Toone0:18:37
10Rachel Fenton0:20:16

