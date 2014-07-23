Trending

Bruni wins French national downhill championships

Nicole best among the women

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Bruni0:03:15.430
2Patrick Thome0:00:03.560
3Faustin Figaret0:00:04.890
4Aurélien Giordanengo0:00:05.220
5Thibaut Ruffin0:00:05.670
6Pierre Charles Georges0:00:06.150
7Romain Paulhan0:00:06.350
8Rémi Thirion0:00:07.100
9Loris Vergier0:00:07.280
10Charly Di Pasquale0:00:07.780

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole0:03:39.300
2Emmeline Ragot0:00:01.320
3Viktoria Gimenez0:00:25.870
4Marine Cabirou0:00:28.210
5Fiona Ourdouillie0:00:32.930
6Anastasia Maurice0:00:43.140
7Chloe Gallean0:00:44.520
8Laura Lohner0:00:44.600
9Alix Jacquemart0:01:05.340
10Estelle Charles0:01:08.640

