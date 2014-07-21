Trending

Wloszczowska claims Polish cross country title

Konwa wins men's championships race

Brief Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa1:37:34
2Bartlomiej Wawak0:01:18
3Marcin Kawalec0:03:51
4Piotr Brzozka0:04:45
5Kornel Osicki0:06:50
6Bartosz Banach0:07:56
7Bogdan Czarnota0:09:46
8Piotr Konwa0:10:04
9Rafal Alchimowiz0:10:38
10Maciej Jeziorski0:11:36

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska1:23:15
2Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz0:00:58
3Paula Gorycka0:02:11
4Anna Szafraniec0:04:58
5Aleksandra Dawidowicz0:05:59
6Monika Zur0:07:10
7Marta Turobos0:07:30
8Stefania Staszel0:20:27
9Iwona Kurczab0:22:32
10Dagmara Drabik

