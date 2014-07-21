Trending

Hermida wins Spanish cross country title

Martin Rodriguez best among the women

José Antonio Hermida at the World Cup round three in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, riding the new upside-down RockShox RS-1 fork

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jose Hermida won the eighth Spanish cross country national title of his career this weekend.

"Competing at the Nationals after a few weeks without racing always leaves you in doubt of how things will be. I have trained well and the feeling was good, but you don’t know how your body will react when you squeeze it to the limit," said Hermida.

It was on the second lap that Hermida took the lead and only Sergio Mantecon could follow him.

"[Carlos] Coloma was riding like a bullet right from the start and opened a few seconds on the rest of the favourites, but it was impossible to hold that pace the entire race," said Hermida. "In the second lap, I was riding comfortably and I decided to take the lead. Mantecón came with me, but a
mechanical on his bike left me alone leading the race".

From that moment, Hermida has played with that gap of about half a minute. "That gap gave me some confidence, but even better were the feelings I had on the bike. I was riding easy and I knew that I had the power to increase the pace if necessary."

Rocio Martin Rodriguez won the elite women's race ahead of Anna Villar.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Antonio Hermida Ramos1:19:31
2Carlos Coloma Nicolas0:00:45
3Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez0:01:14
4David Valero0:01:59
5Ismael Ventura Sanchez0:02:59
6Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez0:04:17
7David Lozano Riba0:04:36
8Ramon Sagues Portabella0:05:17
9Cristofer Bosque Ruano0:05:20
10Fco. Javier Poza Ruiz0:05:45

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocio Martin Rodriguez1:11:18
2Anna Villar Argente0:01:11
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo0:03:51
4Mercedes Pacios Pujado0:05:48
5Lucia Vazquez Crespo0:06:38
6Olatz Odriozola Mujika0:06:42
7Yolanda Magallon0:07:22
8Aurea Ruiz Garcia0:09:08
9Margarita Fullana Riera0:10:04
10Sara Garcia Inclan0:13:42

 

