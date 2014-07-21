Trending

Lechner wins Italian cross country championship

Braidot earns men's title

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Braidot1:25:56
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer0:00:54
3Andrea Tiberi0:01:44
4Daniele Braidot0:02:33
5Mirko Tabacchi0:03:47
6Cristian Cominelli0:04:02
7Marco Ponta0:04:37
8Giuseppe Lamastra0:05:31
9Marco Aurelio Fontana0:05:32
10Johannes Schweiggl0:06:24

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner1:29:26
2Serena Calvetti0:02:16
3Mara Fumagalli0:12:33
4Nicoletta Bresciani0:16:06
5Alessandra Signo0:23:04
6Claudia Andolina0:00:37

Latest on Cyclingnews