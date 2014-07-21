Lechner wins Italian cross country championship
Braidot earns men's title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Braidot
|1:25:56
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer
|0:00:54
|3
|Andrea Tiberi
|0:01:44
|4
|Daniele Braidot
|0:02:33
|5
|Mirko Tabacchi
|0:03:47
|6
|Cristian Cominelli
|0:04:02
|7
|Marco Ponta
|0:04:37
|8
|Giuseppe Lamastra
|0:05:31
|9
|Marco Aurelio Fontana
|0:05:32
|10
|Johannes Schweiggl
|0:06:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner
|1:29:26
|2
|Serena Calvetti
|0:02:16
|3
|Mara Fumagalli
|0:12:33
|4
|Nicoletta Bresciani
|0:16:06
|5
|Alessandra Signo
|0:23:04
|6
|Claudia Andolina
|0:00:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy