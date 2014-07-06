Trending

Wells claims third US marathon national title in a row

Grant wins women's championships

Men’s Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group.

(Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)

Twenty-two Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were earned on Saturday as the 2014 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships brought an action-packed end to the Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival in Idaho.

Riders left the start line in morning and afternoon waves with temperatures being near perfect for the morning races and beautiful, but hot, in the afternoon.

Elite men and women

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) made it three in a row in Sun Valley, finishing six minutes ahead of silver and bronze medalists Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team) and Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College/Specialized) in the elite men's event. The win was the third straight Marathon Mountain Bike national title for Wells.

Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) rode her way into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey in the elite women's race, finishing 14 minutes faster than silver and bronze medalists Joey Lythgoe and Nina Baum.

Singlespeeders

The men's singlespeed competition was very fast-paced with Cary Smith posting a scorching time of 3:11:21 to slip into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey ahead of Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure) and Aj Linnell.

The only woman to enter the singlespeed contest, Tina Brubaker completed her event with a time of 4:49:09 to take the national title in Sun Valley.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (Specialized)3:51:16
2Stephen Ettinger (BMC)0:06:08
3Howard Grotts (Specialized)0:07:27
4Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:12:30
5Alexander Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:17:50
6Justin Lindine (Team Redline)0:26:56
7Jason Siegle (SDG Felt)0:31:00
8Carl Decker (Giant)0:35:37
9Clinton Claassen0:39:00
10Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:43:32
11Bryan Dillon0:49:47
12Erich McAlister (Bikeman.com)0:59:53
13Chris Jackson (Castex Racing powered by Felt)1:00:09
14Rick Wetherald (Athletes on Track)1:16:38
15Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)1:18:11
16Sam Young (Sun Summit Cycling Club)1:29:40

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)4:55:24
2Joey Lythgoe0:13:42
3Nina Baum0:17:28
4Serena Gordon0:23:01
5Sarah Sturm (Durango Devo)0:33:15
6Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:45:19
7Amanda Nauman (SDG Felt)0:49:25
8Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling)0:55:09

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cary Smith3:11:21
2Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure)0:04:20
3Aj Linnell0:09:53
4Kirby Bryant0:23:33
5Adam Meyer (Hoback Sports Racing)0:27:02
6Nicholas Franczyk (MBW Racing)0:31:14
7Rob Lockey0:37:40
8Rich Maines (Hammer Nutrition)1:05:48
9Shea Andersen
10Bill Fritts (Broken Spoke Cycling)2:00:59

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1N/A4:49:09

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Munoz4:42:53
2Julian Gomez Villafane0:03:40
3Brian Gordon (Blackstar Racing)0:11:53
4Josh Brown (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:15:36
5Gus Gibbs0:32:26
6Bart Flynn0:33:52
7Ian Stowe0:54:26
8George Flynn0:55:24
9Travis Monroe (Vertical Earth)0:55:36

Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Reuter (The Elephants Perch)5:14:05
2Brad Walker (The Elephants Perch)0:02:14
3Nicholas Connolly (Reno Wheelmen)0:02:31
4Orion Berryman (Jacobson-Schutte Racing)0:04:44
5Grant Baron0:25:42
6Adam Greene (Audi)0:29:43
7Ian Stuart0:36:21
8Jedediah Young0:48:03
9Joseph Williams1:01:49

Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing)4:53:09
2Cody Peterson0:12:18
3Daniel Appelo (Scalo Veloce)0:18:57
4Tyler Miller (Hammer Nutrition)0:20:09
5Aaron Stites0:20:35
6Andrew Medlock0:24:40
7Aaron Campbell (Bountiful Bicycle Racing)0:34:24
8Garrett Cunico (The Bicycle Company Team)0:38:45
9Aaron Hagge0:46:04
10Aaron Nydam (Team Jackson Hole)0:49:45
11Dax Kastrin (The Bicycle Company Team)1:05:30
12Cory Bolen (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)1:09:50
13Bryan Struve1:27:02
14Justin Healy (Ski Utah|Plan 7)1:35:38

Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno P/B Tamarack Junction)3:21:40
2Mitt Stewart0:01:24
3Steve Price0:03:07
4Pascal Bonaventure (Team World Bicycle Relief)0:07:16
5Matthew Freeman (Team Redlands)0:08:17
6Jason Walker (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's)0:09:28
7Chad Jarrett (Blackstar Racing)0:09:59
8Ricky Willis0:10:00
9Gabriel Keck (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:11:26
10Eric Dupuis0:14:16
11Christopher Pic0:14:50
12Andrew Sargent0:16:00
13Ellis Perkins0:29:12
14Brad Mitchell0:29:16
15Derek Oldfield (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)0:32:18
16Casey Kolendich0:33:25
17Jeremy Fields0:41:18
18Jared Nelson (Team Rockford / Clif)0:45:38
19Rob Bergstrom (SKLZ-Swami's Cycling Team)1:01:23
20Tj Henshall1:08:21
21Dan Gottsch (Pro Leisure)1:13:38

Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob McGee (Blackstar Racing)3:17:41
2Mike Castaldo (Chico Masters Cycling Team)0:10:43
3Aaron Jordin (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:13:35
4Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole)0:15:11
5Kyle Rafford0:23:58
6Scott Lenaburg (Jacobson-Schutte Racing)0:24:28
7Joel Brazil (Audi)0:28:01
8Klaus Fleischmann0:33:48
9Arthur O'Connor0:35:47
10Tony Buoncristiani0:41:31
11Anthony Anderson0:42:13
12Greg Freebairn (PLAN7 | BRIGHTFACE)0:53:24
13Paul Nash (Team Jackson Hole)0:53:51
14Robert Burke (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:55:32
15Bob Delp (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's)1:01:47
16David Matthews (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)1:17:29
17John Melvin (Jacobson-Schutte Racing)1:18:35
18Daniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse)1:43:12

Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Gould3:21:55
2Tim Zandbergen (Team Rokform)0:02:54
3Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho)0:05:53
4Mark Wallace0:12:44
5Craig Hofer0:17:54
6Fred (robbie) Robinette (787 Racing)0:20:54
7Mark Llinares0:21:03
8Frank Benzing (Lost River Cycling Club)0:21:20
9Chris Gardner (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:26:27
10Robert Rodgers (Team Velosport-CA)0:29:05
11Patrick Weiler (Bike Masters- WA)0:29:53
12Paul Lastayo (Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:30:32
13William Simmel0:35:24
14Daniel Durkin (Team Jackson Hole)0:37:25
15Curtis Kimble (Red Peloton)0:47:58
16Justin Bannerman (Allegro Cyclery Dirt Team)0:49:54
17Scott Stahl (SEAVS/Haymarket)1:09:13
18Bill Marciniak1:09:14
19Mark Monroe (Two Wheeler/Specialized)1:21:59
20Todd Anderson (Bike Masters- WA)1:22:43
21Rick Mountain (Team Rokform)1:35:48
22Charles Stanger (Allegro Cyclery Dirt Team)1:36:27
23Herberth Corrales1:46:19
24Mark Suderman2:34:55
25Greg Mondin2:55:28
26Brooks Farris4:03:47

Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing)3:29:01
2Terry Duran (Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BMW-Mini)0:01:32
3Russell Thorstrom0:08:55
4Henry Gertje (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates)0:23:07
5Mark Enders (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation)0:31:27
6John Lauck (Bountiful Bicycle Racing)0:43:14
7Brian Beattie0:48:33
8Brian Hobbs (Team Bill's Bike)0:53:18
9Dan Hill0:53:24
10Troy Nichol (George's/BODE)0:56:28
11Bill Nicholson1:09:51
12Andrew Kemp (Lactic Acid Cycling)1:47:46

Men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Schultz3:54:33
2Wayne Gorry0:08:40
3Dwight Hibdon0:14:10
4Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy)0:23:24
5Richard Latorraca0:53:40

Men 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Marvin (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)4:18:16
2Peter Rockwood (Old School Racing)0:02:02
3Gary Peterson0:20:56
4Tomas Pastalka0:41:07
5Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling)0:44:44

Men 70+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA)4:13:33

Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Tittensor4:06:55
2Emily Paxson0:14:29
3Anona Whitley0:16:15
4Kayla Kaiser0:24:20
5Fairlee Frey (Team Rhino Rush)0:29:48
6Caitlin Hopeman1:20:26

Women 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracie Nelson3:53:43
2Becky Edmiston (Steamboat Velo)0:05:46
3Chelsey Magness0:12:31
4Amber Broch0:19:23
5Karin Edwards0:31:08

Women 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Duyn4:06:20
2Naomi Haverlick0:09:01
3Sarah Pittiglio0:33:29
4Amy Drumm (Mud Honey Cycling)0:50:48
5Beth Bolen (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)1:48:51
6Lindsay Meyers2:23:22

Women 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Andersen (The Elephants Perch)3:55:25
2Karoline Droege0:16:03
3Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:16:56
4Hollie McGovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)0:32:27
5Kirsten Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:44:08
6Peggy Trollan0:54:33
7Tory Canfield (Mud Honey Cycling)1:35:29

Women 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Fulwyler4:10:06
2Alisa Wade (Missoula Bike Source Racing)0:09:40
3Michelle Byers (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:12:31
4Alexandra Robinette (787 Racing)0:17:31
5Robin Kaminsky (StageOne Cycling Team)0:25:18
6Renee Shelton0:27:25
7Susan Robinson (Kryki Sports)0:29:08
8Sara Heuston (Team City Sacramento)0:53:08

Women 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Everhard (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team)5:08:19
2Lori Selby (Chinook Cycling)0:24:57
3Heidi Dohse (DRV/DRISCOLL)1:12:55
4Jeanne Meyer1:13:57

Women 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muffy Ritz (The Elephants Perch)4:19:23
2Debra Hakansson (Truckee Bicycle Team)0:53:52
3Sue Hanna2:00:00

Women 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margie Lapoint (Team City Sacramento)5:31:45

