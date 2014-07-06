Men’s Elite winner Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. (Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)

Twenty-two Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were earned on Saturday as the 2014 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships brought an action-packed end to the Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival in Idaho.

Riders left the start line in morning and afternoon waves with temperatures being near perfect for the morning races and beautiful, but hot, in the afternoon.

Elite men and women

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) made it three in a row in Sun Valley, finishing six minutes ahead of silver and bronze medalists Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team) and Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College/Specialized) in the elite men's event. The win was the third straight Marathon Mountain Bike national title for Wells.

Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) rode her way into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey in the elite women's race, finishing 14 minutes faster than silver and bronze medalists Joey Lythgoe and Nina Baum.

Singlespeeders

The men's singlespeed competition was very fast-paced with Cary Smith posting a scorching time of 3:11:21 to slip into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey ahead of Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure) and Aj Linnell.

The only woman to enter the singlespeed contest, Tina Brubaker completed her event with a time of 4:49:09 to take the national title in Sun Valley.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (Specialized) 3:51:16 2 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) 0:06:08 3 Howard Grotts (Specialized) 0:07:27 4 Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:12:30 5 Alexander Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:17:50 6 Justin Lindine (Team Redline) 0:26:56 7 Jason Siegle (SDG Felt) 0:31:00 8 Carl Decker (Giant) 0:35:37 9 Clinton Claassen 0:39:00 10 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:43:32 11 Bryan Dillon 0:49:47 12 Erich McAlister (Bikeman.com) 0:59:53 13 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing powered by Felt) 1:00:09 14 Rick Wetherald (Athletes on Track) 1:16:38 15 Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico) 1:18:11 16 Sam Young (Sun Summit Cycling Club) 1:29:40

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 4:55:24 2 Joey Lythgoe 0:13:42 3 Nina Baum 0:17:28 4 Serena Gordon 0:23:01 5 Sarah Sturm (Durango Devo) 0:33:15 6 Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:45:19 7 Amanda Nauman (SDG Felt) 0:49:25 8 Cheryl Sornson (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:55:09

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cary Smith 3:11:21 2 Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure) 0:04:20 3 Aj Linnell 0:09:53 4 Kirby Bryant 0:23:33 5 Adam Meyer (Hoback Sports Racing) 0:27:02 6 Nicholas Franczyk (MBW Racing) 0:31:14 7 Rob Lockey 0:37:40 8 Rich Maines (Hammer Nutrition) 1:05:48 9 Shea Andersen 10 Bill Fritts (Broken Spoke Cycling) 2:00:59

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 N/A 4:49:09

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Munoz 4:42:53 2 Julian Gomez Villafane 0:03:40 3 Brian Gordon (Blackstar Racing) 0:11:53 4 Josh Brown (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) 0:15:36 5 Gus Gibbs 0:32:26 6 Bart Flynn 0:33:52 7 Ian Stowe 0:54:26 8 George Flynn 0:55:24 9 Travis Monroe (Vertical Earth) 0:55:36

Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Reuter (The Elephants Perch) 5:14:05 2 Brad Walker (The Elephants Perch) 0:02:14 3 Nicholas Connolly (Reno Wheelmen) 0:02:31 4 Orion Berryman (Jacobson-Schutte Racing) 0:04:44 5 Grant Baron 0:25:42 6 Adam Greene (Audi) 0:29:43 7 Ian Stuart 0:36:21 8 Jedediah Young 0:48:03 9 Joseph Williams 1:01:49

Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon Gritters (Blackstar Racing) 4:53:09 2 Cody Peterson 0:12:18 3 Daniel Appelo (Scalo Veloce) 0:18:57 4 Tyler Miller (Hammer Nutrition) 0:20:09 5 Aaron Stites 0:20:35 6 Andrew Medlock 0:24:40 7 Aaron Campbell (Bountiful Bicycle Racing) 0:34:24 8 Garrett Cunico (The Bicycle Company Team) 0:38:45 9 Aaron Hagge 0:46:04 10 Aaron Nydam (Team Jackson Hole) 0:49:45 11 Dax Kastrin (The Bicycle Company Team) 1:05:30 12 Cory Bolen (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 1:09:50 13 Bryan Struve 1:27:02 14 Justin Healy (Ski Utah|Plan 7) 1:35:38

Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno P/B Tamarack Junction) 3:21:40 2 Mitt Stewart 0:01:24 3 Steve Price 0:03:07 4 Pascal Bonaventure (Team World Bicycle Relief) 0:07:16 5 Matthew Freeman (Team Redlands) 0:08:17 6 Jason Walker (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's) 0:09:28 7 Chad Jarrett (Blackstar Racing) 0:09:59 8 Ricky Willis 0:10:00 9 Gabriel Keck (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:11:26 10 Eric Dupuis 0:14:16 11 Christopher Pic 0:14:50 12 Andrew Sargent 0:16:00 13 Ellis Perkins 0:29:12 14 Brad Mitchell 0:29:16 15 Derek Oldfield (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI) 0:32:18 16 Casey Kolendich 0:33:25 17 Jeremy Fields 0:41:18 18 Jared Nelson (Team Rockford / Clif) 0:45:38 19 Rob Bergstrom (SKLZ-Swami's Cycling Team) 1:01:23 20 Tj Henshall 1:08:21 21 Dan Gottsch (Pro Leisure) 1:13:38

Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob McGee (Blackstar Racing) 3:17:41 2 Mike Castaldo (Chico Masters Cycling Team) 0:10:43 3 Aaron Jordin (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:13:35 4 Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole) 0:15:11 5 Kyle Rafford 0:23:58 6 Scott Lenaburg (Jacobson-Schutte Racing) 0:24:28 7 Joel Brazil (Audi) 0:28:01 8 Klaus Fleischmann 0:33:48 9 Arthur O'Connor 0:35:47 10 Tony Buoncristiani 0:41:31 11 Anthony Anderson 0:42:13 12 Greg Freebairn (PLAN7 | BRIGHTFACE) 0:53:24 13 Paul Nash (Team Jackson Hole) 0:53:51 14 Robert Burke (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:55:32 15 Bob Delp (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's) 1:01:47 16 David Matthews (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com) 1:17:29 17 John Melvin (Jacobson-Schutte Racing) 1:18:35 18 Daniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse) 1:43:12

Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Gould 3:21:55 2 Tim Zandbergen (Team Rokform) 0:02:54 3 Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho) 0:05:53 4 Mark Wallace 0:12:44 5 Craig Hofer 0:17:54 6 Fred (robbie) Robinette (787 Racing) 0:20:54 7 Mark Llinares 0:21:03 8 Frank Benzing (Lost River Cycling Club) 0:21:20 9 Chris Gardner (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:26:27 10 Robert Rodgers (Team Velosport-CA) 0:29:05 11 Patrick Weiler (Bike Masters- WA) 0:29:53 12 Paul Lastayo (Ski Utah Cycling Team) 0:30:32 13 William Simmel 0:35:24 14 Daniel Durkin (Team Jackson Hole) 0:37:25 15 Curtis Kimble (Red Peloton) 0:47:58 16 Justin Bannerman (Allegro Cyclery Dirt Team) 0:49:54 17 Scott Stahl (SEAVS/Haymarket) 1:09:13 18 Bill Marciniak 1:09:14 19 Mark Monroe (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 1:21:59 20 Todd Anderson (Bike Masters- WA) 1:22:43 21 Rick Mountain (Team Rokform) 1:35:48 22 Charles Stanger (Allegro Cyclery Dirt Team) 1:36:27 23 Herberth Corrales 1:46:19 24 Mark Suderman 2:34:55 25 Greg Mondin 2:55:28 26 Brooks Farris 4:03:47

Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing) 3:29:01 2 Terry Duran (Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BMW-Mini) 0:01:32 3 Russell Thorstrom 0:08:55 4 Henry Gertje (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates) 0:23:07 5 Mark Enders (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation) 0:31:27 6 John Lauck (Bountiful Bicycle Racing) 0:43:14 7 Brian Beattie 0:48:33 8 Brian Hobbs (Team Bill's Bike) 0:53:18 9 Dan Hill 0:53:24 10 Troy Nichol (George's/BODE) 0:56:28 11 Bill Nicholson 1:09:51 12 Andrew Kemp (Lactic Acid Cycling) 1:47:46

Men 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Schultz 3:54:33 2 Wayne Gorry 0:08:40 3 Dwight Hibdon 0:14:10 4 Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy) 0:23:24 5 Richard Latorraca 0:53:40

Men 65-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Marvin (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru) 4:18:16 2 Peter Rockwood (Old School Racing) 0:02:02 3 Gary Peterson 0:20:56 4 Tomas Pastalka 0:41:07 5 Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling) 0:44:44

Men 70+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA) 4:13:33

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Tittensor 4:06:55 2 Emily Paxson 0:14:29 3 Anona Whitley 0:16:15 4 Kayla Kaiser 0:24:20 5 Fairlee Frey (Team Rhino Rush) 0:29:48 6 Caitlin Hopeman 1:20:26

Women 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracie Nelson 3:53:43 2 Becky Edmiston (Steamboat Velo) 0:05:46 3 Chelsey Magness 0:12:31 4 Amber Broch 0:19:23 5 Karin Edwards 0:31:08

Women 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Duyn 4:06:20 2 Naomi Haverlick 0:09:01 3 Sarah Pittiglio 0:33:29 4 Amy Drumm (Mud Honey Cycling) 0:50:48 5 Beth Bolen (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 1:48:51 6 Lindsay Meyers 2:23:22

Women 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michelle Andersen (The Elephants Perch) 3:55:25 2 Karoline Droege 0:16:03 3 Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 0:16:56 4 Hollie McGovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks) 0:32:27 5 Kirsten Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:44:08 6 Peggy Trollan 0:54:33 7 Tory Canfield (Mud Honey Cycling) 1:35:29

Women 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Fulwyler 4:10:06 2 Alisa Wade (Missoula Bike Source Racing) 0:09:40 3 Michelle Byers (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:12:31 4 Alexandra Robinette (787 Racing) 0:17:31 5 Robin Kaminsky (StageOne Cycling Team) 0:25:18 6 Renee Shelton 0:27:25 7 Susan Robinson (Kryki Sports) 0:29:08 8 Sara Heuston (Team City Sacramento) 0:53:08

Women 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Everhard (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team) 5:08:19 2 Lori Selby (Chinook Cycling) 0:24:57 3 Heidi Dohse (DRV/DRISCOLL) 1:12:55 4 Jeanne Meyer 1:13:57

Women 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muffy Ritz (The Elephants Perch) 4:19:23 2 Debra Hakansson (Truckee Bicycle Team) 0:53:52 3 Sue Hanna 2:00:00