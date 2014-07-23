Fanger wins Swiss eliminator championship
Stirnemann earns women's title
Eliminator: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martin Fanger
|2
|Matthias Allenspach
|3
|Thomas Litscher
|4
|Marcel Wildhaber
|5
|Patrick Lüthi
|6
|Fabian Langenegger
|7
|Nicolas Fischer
|8
|Lucien Besancon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann
|2
|Jolanda Neff
|3
|Linda Indergand
|4
|Ramona Forchini
|5
|Sina Frei
|6
|Pierina Beeli
|7
|Franziska Ebinger
|8
|Michelle Andres
