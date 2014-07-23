Trending

Fanger wins Swiss eliminator championship

Stirnemann earns women's title

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Fanger
2Matthias Allenspach
3Thomas Litscher
4Marcel Wildhaber
5Patrick Lüthi
6Fabian Langenegger
7Nicolas Fischer
8Lucien Besancon

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kathrin Stirnemann
2Jolanda Neff
3Linda Indergand
4Ramona Forchini
5Sina Frei
6Pierina Beeli
7Franziska Ebinger
8Michelle Andres

Latest on Cyclingnews