Schurter and Neff win Swiss cross country championships
Forster and Indergand top U23 podiums
Cross country: -
Nino Schurter successfully defended his Swiss national champion's jersey this weekend. He finished 14 seconds ahead of Fabian Giger and 25 seconds ahead of his own teammate Florian Vogel.
Jolanda Neff took a convincing win over Kathrin Stirnemann and Esther Suess.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter
|1:29:12
|2
|Fabian Giger
|0:00:14
|3
|Florian Vogel
|0:00:25
|4
|Lukas Flückiger
|0:01:12
|5
|Reto Indergand
|0:01:24
|6
|Ralph Naef
|0:02:49
|7
|Martin Fanger
|0:02:51
|8
|Thomas Litscher
|0:02:53
|9
|Martin Gujan
|0:02:54
|10
|Daniel Eymann
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff
|1:31:20
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann
|0:05:31
|3
|Esther Süss
|0:06:19
|4
|Katrin Leumann
|0:07:16
|5
|Corina Gantenbein
|0:07:53
|6
|Nathalie Schneitter
|0:11:24
|7
|Florence Darbellay
|8
|Sarah Koba
|9
|Franziska Ebinger
|10
|Marine Groccia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Forster
|1:21:28
|2
|Andri Frischknecht
|0:00:02
|3
|Fabian Paumann
|0:00:55
|4
|Andrin Beeli
|0:01:48
|5
|Marcel Guerrini
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Indergand
|1:23:39
|2
|Ramona Forchini
|0:01:45
|3
|Andrea Waldis
|0:04:34
|4
|Eliane Mueggler
|0:09:35
|5
|Romaine Wenger
|0:11:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Colombo
|1:15:25
|2
|Ramon Lauener
|0:00:13
|3
|Sandro Trevisani
|0:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Koller
|1:09:11
|2
|Sina Frei
|0:02:45
|3
|Alessandra Keller
|0:03:42
