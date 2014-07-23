Trending

Schurter and Neff win Swiss cross country championships

Forster and Indergand top U23 podiums

(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Nino Schurter successfully defended his Swiss national champion's jersey this weekend.  He finished 14 seconds ahead of Fabian Giger and 25 seconds ahead of his own teammate Florian Vogel.

Jolanda Neff took a convincing win over Kathrin Stirnemann and Esther Suess.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter1:29:12
2Fabian Giger0:00:14
3Florian Vogel0:00:25
4Lukas Flückiger0:01:12
5Reto Indergand0:01:24
6Ralph Naef0:02:49
7Martin Fanger0:02:51
8Thomas Litscher0:02:53
9Martin Gujan0:02:54
10Daniel Eymann0:03:16

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff1:31:20
2Kathrin Stirnemann0:05:31
3Esther Süss0:06:19
4Katrin Leumann0:07:16
5Corina Gantenbein0:07:53
6Nathalie Schneitter0:11:24
7Florence Darbellay
8Sarah Koba
9Franziska Ebinger
10Marine Groccia

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Forster1:21:28
2Andri Frischknecht0:00:02
3Fabian Paumann0:00:55
4Andrin Beeli0:01:48
5Marcel Guerrini0:02:02

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Indergand1:23:39
2Ramona Forchini0:01:45
3Andrea Waldis0:04:34
4Eliane Mueggler0:09:35
5Romaine Wenger0:11:39

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Colombo1:15:25
2Ramon Lauener0:00:13
3Sandro Trevisani0:01:04

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Koller1:09:11
2Sina Frei0:02:45
3Alessandra Keller0:03:42

