Image 1 of 6 Marcel Wildhaber in the eliminator (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 2 of 6 Nino Schurter took time to show off to his fans (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 3 of 6 Nino Schurter is always pulling some crowd pleasing moves (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 4 of 6 Florian Vogel celebrates third (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 5 of 6 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 6 of 6 World Champion Nino Schurter is also the Swiss champion (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter successfully defended his Swiss national champion's jersey this weekend. He finished 14 seconds ahead of Fabian Giger and 25 seconds ahead of his own teammate Florian Vogel.

Jolanda Neff took a convincing win over Kathrin Stirnemann and Esther Suess.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter 1:29:12 2 Fabian Giger 0:00:14 3 Florian Vogel 0:00:25 4 Lukas Flückiger 0:01:12 5 Reto Indergand 0:01:24 6 Ralph Naef 0:02:49 7 Martin Fanger 0:02:51 8 Thomas Litscher 0:02:53 9 Martin Gujan 0:02:54 10 Daniel Eymann 0:03:16

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff 1:31:20 2 Kathrin Stirnemann 0:05:31 3 Esther Süss 0:06:19 4 Katrin Leumann 0:07:16 5 Corina Gantenbein 0:07:53 6 Nathalie Schneitter 0:11:24 7 Florence Darbellay 8 Sarah Koba 9 Franziska Ebinger 10 Marine Groccia

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Forster 1:21:28 2 Andri Frischknecht 0:00:02 3 Fabian Paumann 0:00:55 4 Andrin Beeli 0:01:48 5 Marcel Guerrini 0:02:02

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Indergand 1:23:39 2 Ramona Forchini 0:01:45 3 Andrea Waldis 0:04:34 4 Eliane Mueggler 0:09:35 5 Romaine Wenger 0:11:39

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Colombo 1:15:25 2 Ramon Lauener 0:00:13 3 Sandro Trevisani 0:01:04