Trending

Osl wins Austrian cross country championships

Soukup claims elite men's title

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Soukup1:43:18
2Uwe Hochenwarter0:01:58
3Hermann Pernsteiner0:03:12
4Karl Markt0:05:13
5Markus Preiss0:05:40
6Simon Scheiber0:07:23
7Robert Gehbauer0:08:18
8Daniel Federspiel0:08:42
9Christian Moitzi
10Manfred Zöger

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl1:07:44
2Lisa Mitterbauer0:02:40
3Christina Kollmann0:07:37
4Tina Kindlhofer0:13:17
5Viktoria Zeller
6Lisa Gottinger

Latest on Cyclingnews