Schulte-Luenzum wins German cross country championships

Morath fastest among the elite women

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Schulte-Luenzum1:12:47
2Manuel Fumic0:01:46
3Markus Bauer0:02:59
4Julian Schelb0:04:12
5Simon Stiebjahn0:04:29
6Maximilian Holz0:05:09
7Gerrit Rosenkranz0:05:34
8Benjamin Sonntag0:05:53
9Heiko Gutmann0:06:19
10Lysander Kiesel0:06:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adelheid Morath1:10:00
2Sabine Spitz0:00:54
3Helen Grobert0:00:57
4Nina Wrobel0:04:28
5Hanna Klein0:07:15

