Trending

Nys wins Belgian cross country championships

Michiels claims women's victory

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys1:34:33
2Kevin Van Hoovels0:00:59
3Robby De Bock0:01:27
4Jonas De Backer0:02:42
5Ruben Scheire0:03:17
6Sebastien Carabin0:04:13
7Bart Wellens0:06:23
8Patrick Gaudy0:06:58
9Tom Meeusen0:07:52
10Jorgen Flion0:09:45

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Githa Michiels1:28:37
2Alice Pirard0:07:44
3Petra Mermans0:11:19
4Inne Bertels0:15:19
5Alicia Franck0:16:53
6Nele Van Maldeghem0:17:35
7Ilse Vandekinderen0:22:17
8Steffi Derveaux0:26:26
9Marlies Beckers0:26:50

Latest on Cyclingnews