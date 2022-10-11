Live
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals as they go live
The 'Prime Early Access Sale' is sparking a price war, and we're keeping our eye out for deals
Hello and welcome to what is a new and different subject area for live reporting here at Cyclingnews.
Our race team is well known for its excellent live coverage of WorldTour bike races, but today we'll be changing tact a little. I'm hopeful I can retain the 'excellent' adjective, but instead of breakaways and echelons, I'll be bringing you up-to-the-minute updates from the world of cycling deals.
More specifically, we have a team of tech experts who will be keeping an eye on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale - or 'Prime Day 2' as we're affectionately calling it - which is running through today and tomorrow.
We've found some really good deals over at Jeff Bezos' oversized garage sale, especially on things like bike computers, helmets, shoes and winter kit, but that's not the only place we've been looking. We've noticed that it's also forcing other retailers to respond, sparking even more bike deals, or an early Black Friday-style deal event if you will.
There are already a host of deals available, our picks of which are right here:
Best Amazon Prime deals: USA
- 47% off Saris H3 smart trainer:
$1099.99$579.99
- 33% off Garmin Edge 530 GPS computer:
$299.99$199.99
- 46% off Castelli Perfetto ROS winter jersey:
$249.99$134.96
- 48% off Shimano RX8 gravel shoes:
$250.00$130.00
- 43% off Apple AirPods 2nd Gen:
$159.00$89.99
Best Amazon Prime deals: UK
- 55% off Cateye AMPP 800 front light:
£64.99£28.99
- 46% off Garmin HRM Pro heart rate monitor:
£119.99£64.99
- 35% off Garmin Edge 130 Plus:
£169.99£109.99
- 33% off Garmin Fenix 6X Pro:
£599.99£434.00
- 66% off POC Omne Air MIPS:
£180.00£61.99
Of course, there are plenty more where they came from. If you keep this page open, you'll be drip-fed the best, as we find them, throughout the day. However, before we start, it's worth stating that we'll only share deals that we genuinely believe are the best available, and worth someone's hard earned money.
But as mentioned in the intro above, we're not only focussing on the Prime Early Access Sale. We've noticed a few endemic cycling retailers have responded in kind with sales of their own.
That means there are plenty of deals available on bikes, kit, accessories and more. Check out our Bike Deals roundup for a nicely curated list of those.
Ultimately, it doesn't really matter, but that's the context.
We're here for different reasons. We know that while Bezos plans for a life on Mars, many of our readers are busy working hard just to get by on this planet. We can't solve the big problems such as rising temperatures or the rising cost of living, but we hope that by finding and sharing discounts with our readers, we can help more people enjoy cycling. If it helps our readers find bargains for their next upgrade, then that's positive, but if it helps a cyclist keep riding their bike instead of taking the car, we'll be very happy.
In my (albeit largely unqualified) opinion, Amazon is trying to replicate 2020. That year was peak pandemic - I'm sure you all need reminding - and as a result, the actual Prime Day happened in October.
After that, it's reported that Amazon's sales basically remained elevated right through to Christmas, whereas a normal year would see people wait until mid-November before starting their Christmas shopping.
The exact reasons why Amazon is doing this are unconfirmed. Perhaps Jeff Bezos is trying to pay for Rings of Power, Prime TV's Lord of the Rings prequel, which cost him a cool $90 million per episode (fun trivia fact for you). Or maybe he needs another space ship, who knows?
If you're reading this and feeling like it's only five minutes since the last Amazon Prime Day sale, you wouldn't be far wrong. The usually-annual event was held in July. this year, and the last time I counted, July to October wasn't a year-long jump.
That's because this technically isn't a Prime Day sale, it's a 'Prime Early Access Sale'.
*Inserts 'they're the same picture' meme.
For the majority of this live report, you'll be joined by me, Josh. Day to day, I'm the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews. I have been part of the team since 2019, and have led our content surrounding Black Friday each year since, alongside contributing to our buyer's guides, reviews and tech news. Nowadays I lead on all tech content, ably assisted by Tom, Will and others.
I decided to cover this event as a live report for one main reason: you, our readers. I know that the rising cost of living is affecting everyone. I'd never recommend buying bike tech ahead of paying the more important bills, but I can't bear to imagine people being forced to give up cycling because of affordability. Prices are rising in cycling as fast as everywhere else, but if used wisely, discounts and deals can help more people enjoy life on two wheels.