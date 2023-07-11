Live
Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best deals as they go live
The two-day Prime Day sale is sparking a price war, and we're here, popcorn in hand, keeping our eye out for deals
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale, in a rare divergence from the normal live reporting tack you'll find here at Cyclingnews.
My esteemed colleagues on the race team are very well known for their excellent blow-by-blow coverage of WorldTour bike racing, such as that of the Tour de France happening right now. I hope I can live up to that reputation, but instead of bringing you coverage of what the pros are up to, I'll be hoping to help you upgrade your own ride, and save money in the process with the best discounts available over the next few days.
In fact, it's not just me. We have a team of tech experts who are keeping an eye on the Amazon Prime Day cycling deals. We've noticed that in some cases it's also forcing other retailers to respond, sparking even more bike deals from elsewhere on the web as the price war begins.
We'd never suggest you buy something that you don't need, but if you've been in the market for a new bike computer, smartwatch, helmet, or lock, now might just be the time to go for it.
There are already a host of deals available, our picks of which are right here:
BEST AMAZON PRIME DEALS: USA
- 50% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus:
$599.99$299.99 at Amazon
- 33% off Garmin Epix Gen 2 watch:
$899.99$599.99 at Amazon
- Half price Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap:
$119.99$58.06 at Amazon
- 50% off Echelon EX3 smart fitness bike:
$799.99$399.99 at Amazon
BEST AMAZON PRIME DEALS: UK
- £40 off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen):
£249.99£209.99 at Amazon
- 22% off Polar H10 heart rate monitor:
£76.50£59.99 at Amazon
- 43% off Camelbak Podium Chill 600ml:
£14.99£8.49 at Amazon
- £80 off Garmin Edge 530:
£259.99£179.99 at Amazon
Of course, there are plenty more where they came from. If you keep this page open, you'll be drip-fed the best, as we find them, throughout the day. However, before we start, it's worth stating that we'll only share deals that we genuinely believe are the best available, and worth someone's hard earned money.
Anyway... let's get stuck in!
This is going to be a long ride, so I'll start easy with some things we've already found.
And given most of the USA will be asleep at this time, I'll start with a focus on the UK.
Bike computers
Wahoo Elemnt Roam v1:
£199.99 £162.54 at Amazon
19% off - Not the biggest discount you ever did see, but a decent product at a decent price. Priced elsewhere between £180 and £230, this is the best deal available on the Roam at the moment. It's also currently the cheapest Wahoo computer available, so if you've been hankering to join the club, this is the budget ticket.
The Wahoo Elemnt Roam got 4.5 stars in our review, thanks to its impressive battery, maps and extremely simple, yet feature-rich user interface.
Wahoo Elemnt Bolt v2:
£329.99 £197.79 at Amazon
Save 40% - This is as cheap as we've seen the Bolt v2, which is the latest version, and going by Wahoo's usual product cycle, it's unlikely to be replaced any time soon.
Of course, when it does eventually get replaced, it's not an issue because Wahoo supports its tech for a looooong time.
Most impressively, this is actually cheaper than standalone units, even with the additional heart rate, speed and cadence sensors. If you don't need the sensors and wanted to be clever, you could buy this, sell the sensors second-hand, and save even more money.
Read more about it in my very own Wahoo Elemnt Bolt review.
Garmin Edge 530:
£259.99 £179.99 at Amazon
Save 31% - If you prefer to sit on the Garmin side of the Wahoo vs Garmin fence, then this is another good option. It's a little more expensive than the Roam above, but with it you get a slightly clearer screen (in my opinion), as well as better integration with Garmin's watches for those who own one.
Again, I wrote a review about the Garmin Edge 530 this back in 2019, if you want more info.
Garmin Edge Explore:
£219.99 £149.99 at Amazon
Save 32% - The Garmin Edge Explore is a solid entry-level GSP smart computer, with pre-loaded maps, turn-by-turn navigation, and an easy-to-use touchscreen. At £149.99, it's £50 cheaper than the next best store, Decathlon.
Garmin Edge 130 Plus:
£169.99 £119.99 at Amazon
29% off - If you're not looking for all the latest functionality, the Edge 130 does a lot of what Garmin's pricier computers do but at a bargain price. Don't be fooled by the picture, which makes it look fairly similar in size to the Edge 530, it's much smaller, which some people might not like, but its monochrome screen is easy to read, and is operated via four buttons on the sides of the case.
Before we get stuck in, a quick intro and my motivations for doing this. I am Josh Croxton, Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews. You'll be stuck with me for the majority of this live report - sorry.
I have been part of the team since 2019. I joined during the Tour de France and was in the Pyrenees after a week watching Julian Alaphilippe win that time trial in Pau.
I have led our content surrounding Black Friday each year since, alongside contributing to our buyer's guides, reviews, tech news, features... a bit of everything. Nowadays I lead on all tech content, ably assisted by Will Jones (who will likely bring memes to this live report later), Tom Wieckowski, Josh Ross and others.
I decided to cover this event as a live report for one main reason: to help people buy the right product for them. I know that the rising cost of living is affecting everyone, and I'd never recommend buying bike tech ahead of paying the more important bills, but I also don't like the thought of people being forced to give up cycling because of affordability. Prices are rising in cycling as fast as everywhere else, but if used wisely, discounts and deals can help more people enjoy life on two wheels.
I'm aware that I'm not breaking any ground here, we all know that shopping in the sales saves money. What I'm hoping is that by combining my team's knowledge of cycling tech with a bit of deal-hunting focus and the various tools at our disposal courtesy of being part of such a huge publishing house, we can recommend products that are good deals, that we would buy ourselves.
At no point will I tell you that you should buy anything, that decision is yours to make and yours alone. But if you are in the market for something new, hopefully we'll find something relevant to you and we'll be able to help.
