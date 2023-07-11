Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best deals as they go live

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale, in a rare divergence from the normal live reporting tack you'll find here at Cyclingnews.

My esteemed colleagues on the race team are very well known for their excellent blow-by-blow coverage of WorldTour bike racing, such as that of the Tour de France happening right now. I hope I can live up to that reputation, but instead of bringing you coverage of what the pros are up to, I'll be hoping to help you upgrade your own ride, and save money in the process with the best discounts available over the next few days.

In fact, it's not just me. We have a team of tech experts who are keeping an eye on the Amazon Prime Day cycling deals. We've noticed that in some cases it's also forcing other retailers to respond, sparking even more bike deals from elsewhere on the web as the price war begins.

We'd never suggest you buy something that you don't need, but if you've been in the market for a new bike computer, smartwatch, helmet, or lock, now might just be the time to go for it.

There are already a host of deals available, our picks of which are right here:

BEST AMAZON PRIME DEALS: USA

BEST AMAZON PRIME DEALS: UK

Of course, there are plenty more where they came from. If you keep this page open, you'll be drip-fed the best, as we find them, throughout the day. However, before we start, it's worth stating that we'll only share deals that we genuinely believe are the best available, and worth someone's hard earned money.