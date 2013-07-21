Trending

Tour de France Gallery: History on the Champs-Élysées

A look back on 38 years of Paris finales

Mark Cavendish took his first of four consecutive Champs-Elysees stage wins in the 2009 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
In the 1998 Tour de France, the Mercatone Uno Bianchi team died their hair in honor of overall winner Marco Pantani

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nicola Minali wins the final stage in the 1997 Tour de France on the Champs Elysees

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The BMC team celebrates Cadel Evans' overall win in 2011

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Breakaways are generally futile, in 2005 Bram Tankink and Chris Horner escaped, but were caught.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
It's never fun to crash on the final stage like Fabian Wegmann did in 2005

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Champs Elysees stage is very good for photo opps. 1991 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sometimes large groups get away on the Champs-Elysees, but they are normally brought back.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Miguel Indurain and mountains winner Claudio Chiapucchi complete the 1992 Tour on the Champs Elysees.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alain Meslet was the first solo rider to win on the Champs ElysÃ©es in the 1977 Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Bernard Hinault chased down Joop Zoetemelk when he had the audacity to attack on the final stage in the 1979 Tour de France.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Belgian sprinter Walter Godefroot won the first Tour de France stage to finish on the Champs-Elysees in 1975

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The Champs Elysees stage usually turns in front of the Arc de Triomphe and heads back, but in 2013 will go all the way around the traffic circle.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Champs Elysees stage is part race, part parade.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Albert Contador and Andy Schleck put in a play attack on the final stage. There is a gentleman's agreement that GC riders to not attack each other on the last day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton passes by the Place de la Concorde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The RadioShack team donned special kits in the 2010 Tour, but received a stiff penalty for the stunt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador counts up his soon to be subtracted three Tour de France victories after the 2010 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Champs Elysees stage takes in many historic sites in Paris, including the Eiffel Tower and the Seine river.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish en route to his third consecutive Champs Elysees stage win in 2011

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans and Frank Schleck share a moment on the podium of the 2011 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bernard Hinault is both host and bouncer for the Tour de France podium, here he tosses an infiltrator from the dais in 2012.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish was given free reign to go for his fourth straight Champs Elysees win in 2012, giving the Sky team reason to celebrate stage and overall victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The fans come out en masse to cheer on favorite riders like Jens Voigt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final stage of the Tour de France on the Champs Elysees is a time for riders like Marcus Burghardt to reunite with their families after three solid weeks away.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandre Vinokourov was the last rider to win the final Tour de France stage on the Champs-Elysees from a breakaway in 2005

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The 100th edition of the Tour de France will end in celebration on the Champs Elysees in the heart of Paris, with a stunning sunset finish, a spectacular lightshow on the Arc du Triomphe all attended by hundred of former riders who finished the Tour de France at least once in their careers.

At least 1400 riders are still alive and many will be on the Champs Elysees. Noticeable absentees include Lance Armstrong and 2012 winner Bradley Wiggins.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be crowned as this year's overall winner, with a special sequined yellow jersey. Race organisers have predicted that 350,000 people will back the Champs Elysees to enjoy the celebrations.

The Champs Elysees has hosted the finish of the Tour de France since 1975. The long cobbled road in the heart of France has hosted some historic and iconic moments in Tour de France history as we recall in this special Cyclingnews photo gallery.

Walter Godefroot won the first ever finish on the Champs Elysees in 1975 but who can forget Greg LeMond snatching victory from Laurent Fignon in the time trial that ended on the Champs Elysees in 1989.

Bernhard Hinault chased after Joop Zoetemelk in 1979 to win his seventh stage that year and confirm overall victory ahead of the Dutchman. In Alexandre Vinokourov is the last rider to win alone on the Champs Elysees in 2005.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) will be hoping to beat sprint rivals Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the sprint that ends the Tour, to take his fifth consecutive Champs Elysees sprint.
 