Tour de France Gallery: History on the Champs-Élysées

The 100th edition of the Tour de France will end in celebration on the Champs Elysees in the heart of Paris, with a stunning sunset finish, a spectacular lightshow on the Arc du Triomphe all attended by hundred of former riders who finished the Tour de France at least once in their careers.
At least 1400 riders are still alive and many will be on the Champs Elysees. Noticeable absentees include Lance Armstrong and 2012 winner Bradley Wiggins.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be crowned as this year's overall winner, with a special sequined yellow jersey. Race organisers have predicted that 350,000 people will back the Champs Elysees to enjoy the celebrations.
The Champs Elysees has hosted the finish of the Tour de France since 1975. The long cobbled road in the heart of France has hosted some historic and iconic moments in Tour de France history as we recall in this special Cyclingnews photo gallery.
Walter Godefroot won the first ever finish on the Champs Elysees in 1975 but who can forget Greg LeMond snatching victory from Laurent Fignon in the time trial that ended on the Champs Elysees in 1989.
Bernhard Hinault chased after Joop Zoetemelk in 1979 to win his seventh stage that year and confirm overall victory ahead of the Dutchman. In Alexandre Vinokourov is the last rider to win alone on the Champs Elysees in 2005.
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) will be hoping to beat sprint rivals Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the sprint that ends the Tour, to take his fifth consecutive Champs Elysees sprint.
