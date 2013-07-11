Tour de France gallery: Time trial tech from stage 11

Image 1 of 39 Who else’s but Chris Froome’s (Sky) Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 39 Tony Martin’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized Shiv is a thoroughbred race winner – and it carried him to his second Tour de France TT win near Mont-Saint-Michel today (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 39 Vittoria ‘Team Prototype’ tyres on the Felt DA (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 39 The yellow jersey accents – they were still drying when we visited (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 39 A hastily modified rubberised Park Tools allen key holder is used as a catcher should the chain unship from his Osymetric rings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 39 Yesterday Focus launched its new Izalco Chrono frame and today it was in use by the AG2R-La Mondiale team (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 39 Straight pull brakes are recessed into the front fork (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud’s (AG2R-La Mondiale) saddle is slammed right back (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 39 A specially-decaled Zipp disc - pink, yellow and red – mean it’s grand tour specialist Alberto Contador’s (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 39 A specially-decaled Zipp disc - pink, yellow and red – mean it’s grand tour specialist Alberto Contador’s (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 39 Jérôme Coppel’s (Cofidis) Look 596, fitted with off-spec Rotor QXL rings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 39 Jérôme Coppel’s (Cofidis) Look 596, fitted with off-spec Rotor QXL rings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 39 Roman Kreuziger’s SRM PowerControl7 is fitted with a machined aluminium mount (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 39 The characteristic tread on the Mavic’s CX01 tyres (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 39 Hesjedal’s jockey wheels have ceramic bearings – every little helps (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 16 of 39 Hesjedal’s jockey wheels have ceramic bearings – every little helps (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 17 of 39 Ryder Hesjedal’s P5 in all its glory (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 39 The Arundel Chrono bottle cages on Garmin-Sharp’s bikes get a little extra gripper help with self-adhesive foam padding (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 19 of 39 Shimano gave selected riders – including Dumoulin – special edition electric blue R320 road shoes (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 20 of 39 The Felt DA’s integrated steering assembly is similar to the Look 596, used by Cofidis (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 21 of 39 The Felt DA’s integrated steering assembly is similar to the Look 596, used by Cofidis (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 22 of 39 Martin pushed a massive 58T chainring on the flat Brittany course (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 23 of 39 A customised Specialized saddle gives Martin the grip he needs to keep putting the power down (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 24 of 39 Martin’s mechanical SRAM Red shifters provide predictable shifting (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 25 of 39 The Specialized Shiv frame tapers over the back wheel (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 26 of 39 Katusha get around the UCI rule barring use of Mavic’s detachable fairings on CX01 wheel technology by filling the channel with a mastic paste bought from DIY shops (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 27 of 39 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the prize for lowest-slung extensions in the peloton – they’re fitted below the bars (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 28 of 39 Rodriguez uses Selle Italia’s only current production triathlon-specific saddle – the SLR Tri (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 29 of 39 The Canyon Speedmax CF Evo uses flattened seatstays to push air around the back wheel (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 30 of 39 Cadel Evans was using this un-branded monocoque disc. A Shimano rep told us it was an unbranded Pro Disc they gave some riders for the 2012 Olympics (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 31 of 39 The Shimano DI2 battery is fixed to specially moulded mounts beneath the bottom bracket on Leopard Trek’s Trek Speed Concept bikes (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 32 of 39 It’s a tight fit for Markel Irizar’s (RadioShack) PowerControl7 between the extensions (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 33 of 39 Irizar’s new Prologo TT Zero saddle uses gripping material to keep the rider planted when riding on the nose (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 34 of 39 A fleet of new Lapierre Aerostorm has a number of innovations on the previous model… (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 35 of 39 Including the front brake integrated into the chunky front fork (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 36 of 39 The fork and frame shape are continuous to smooth airflow (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 37 of 39 Holes in the stem are covered to reduce minute turbulence (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 38 of 39 The Felt DA’s integrated steering assembly is similar to the Look 596, used by Cofidis (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 39 of 39 Phil Gilbert (BMC) was using this plain white saddle. The Selle Italia shell looks modified and re-covered – probably an old Flite (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed narrow victory in the flat 33km time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel on a Specialized Shiv, over Team Sky’s yellow jersey holder Chris Froome, who rode a Pinarello Bolide to further extend his overall race lead.

Martin’s win was an apt reward for a tough start to the 2013 Tour de France – he had been hospitalised on stage one following a huge crash as the race closed in for the sprint in Bastia.

While the German world TT champ collected yet another win with the Shiv, adding to the undoubted pedigree of the frame, there was a raft on new kit on display at the start of stage 11 in Avranches too.

Yesterday, Focus launched the new Izalco Max and Izalco Chrono – and the new TT frame turned up today under Jean-Christophe Peraud and others on the Ag2r La Mondiale team.

Lapierre has also updated its Aerostorm TT bike, integrating the brake into the front fork.

Elsewhere, Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was wearing special edition Shimano R320 shoes in electric blue, and world Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was using what appeared to be a modified and re-covered saddle.

As usual there were some nifty fixes, too, with perhaps the best being the chain catcher on Chris Froome’s (Sky) Pinarello Bolide: an allen key holder. Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff Bank) had a custom-machined SRM PowerControl mount.

Check out the photo gallery at the above right for all the details.