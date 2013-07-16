Rest day gallery: Haircuts, media conferences and training rides

For some of the Tour's remaining 181 participants, the second rest day meant doing as little as possible. For others, Monday was about getting a haircut having lost a bet. For one, Sky's Chris Froome, the rest day was about fronting the media and later a 50km ride with his team.
In this gallery, Cyclingnews takes a snapshot of what can be either a very busy, or reasonably quiet day during the biggest race of the year, the Tour de France.
Just six stages now remain to decide the winner of the centenary edition of the Tour de France, with Froome in the box seat having illustrated his team's strength with victory on Mont Ventoux on stage 15. Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford faced questions over their integrity and credibility, as did the race leader.
At the opposite end of the scale, Koen de Kort (Argos-Shimano) was getting a haircut having lost a bet with teammate Marcel Kittel that the German powerhouse couldn't win three stages.
