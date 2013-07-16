Rest day gallery: Haircuts, media conferences and training rides

Image 1 of 19 Twins? Marcel Kittel and Koen de Kort give the thumbs up to the latter's new look (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 A Vacansoleil-DCM Bianchi gets a thorough wash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Marcel Kittel and Koen de Kort had a bet over whether the German sprinter could win three stages. This was the result (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Tour de France leader Chris Froome was in-demand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes it easy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 No bikes on the rest day. Danny Van Poppel and Vacansoleil-DCM general manager Dan Luijckx make use of an alternate mode of transport (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Team Sky's Chris Froome had a date with the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 The man of the moment, Team Sky's Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 Lance cheated. I’m not cheating. End of story. That was Chris Froome's message to the world during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 Off the team bus and ready to face the media, Sky's Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 A short ride was scheduled for Team Belkin. Bauke Mollema, currently second overall was about to head out. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) fronts a packed media conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Team Sky's Chris Froome was a man in demand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Team Sky's Chris Froome had many questions to answer during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 Froome: All the results I get are my own results and the product of my own training and determination (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Sky's leader Chris Froome talks to the media during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Tour de France overall leader Chris Froome (Sky) is interviewed in Vaucluse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 The finishing touches get put on Koen de Kort's new haircut. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Team Sky, led by Chris Froome and Richie Porte, head out for a relatively short 50km ride just outside of Vaucluse during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For some of the Tour's remaining 181 participants, the second rest day meant doing as little as possible. For others, Monday was about getting a haircut having lost a bet. For one, Sky's Chris Froome, the rest day was about fronting the media and later a 50km ride with his team.

In this gallery, Cyclingnews takes a snapshot of what can be either a very busy, or reasonably quiet day during the biggest race of the year, the Tour de France.

Just six stages now remain to decide the winner of the centenary edition of the Tour de France, with Froome in the box seat having illustrated his team's strength with victory on Mont Ventoux on stage 15. Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford faced questions over their integrity and credibility, as did the race leader.

At the opposite end of the scale, Koen de Kort (Argos-Shimano) was getting a haircut having lost a bet with teammate Marcel Kittel that the German powerhouse couldn't win three stages.