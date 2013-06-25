Tour de France Gallery: 100 editions in 100 photos

Image 1 of 100 Bernard Hinault shows off his yellow jersies during the rest day of the 1985 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 100 Lance Armstrong celebrates his first Tour de France stage win in Verdun in 1993 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 100 Bernard Hinault crashed 300m before the line of stage 14 of the 1985 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 100 Belgian Eddy Merckx celebrates winning his fifth Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 100 Belgian Lucien Van Impe rides uphill in the Col du Plat d'Adet, 10 July 1976, during the 14th stage of the Tour de France between Saint-Gaudens and Saint-Lary-Soulan. Van Impe wins the stage and takes the yellow jersey of leader on his way to winning in Paris his first Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 100 Belgian Eddy Merckx, wearing the yellow jersey of leader, rides as his manager Guillaume Driessens looks on during the 10th stage of the Tour de France between Belfort and Divonne-les-Bains 06 July 1970. Merckx won the stage and went on to win his second consecutive Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 100 Luxembourg's Nicolas Frantz, wearing the yellow jersey as leader of the Tour de France, rides in front of Frenchman Andre Leducq on July 2, 1927, during the 12th stage between Luchon and Perpignan. Frantz went on to win his first Tour de France as Leducq finished 4th overall. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 100 Italian Gino Bartali, surrounded by fans, waves to the crowd, 31 July 1938 at the Parc des princes in Paris, after winning his first Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 100 Picture taken in the mid 1910's of Belgian Philippe Thys who was the first cyclist to win the Tour de France three times (1913, 1914, 1920). (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 100 André Leducq won the Tour de France in 1930 and 1932. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 11 of 100 Belgian Maurice Blomme inflates the tire of his bicycle 22 July 1950 before the start of the 9th stage of the Tour de France to be run between Niort and Bordeaux. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 100 Italian Gino Bartali, cheered on by fans, negociates a curve in the Col d'Allos as he starts going downhill 22 July 1938 during the 14th stage of the Tour de France between Digne and Briançon. Bartali won the stage, took the yellow jersey of leader and went on to win his first Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 100 Frenchman Bernard Hinault was consoled with the polka dot jersey after conceding the 1986 Tour to Greg Lemond (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 14 of 100 Greg Lemond concentrates before his time trial in 1986 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 15 of 100 Greg Lemond after winning the 1990 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 100 Miguel Indurain in the yellow jersey in the 1991 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 100 Spaniard Miguel Indurain wins the 13 Jul 73 km (45 miles) individual time trial Tour de France eigth stage from Argentan to Alençon. He won the stage in 1hr35min and 44.348sec. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 100 Spanish cycling champion Miguel Indurain takes one of the final turns of the 1992h Tour de France on the Champs Elysees. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 100 Pedro Delgado celebrates winning the Tour de France with Steven Rooks and in 1988 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 100 Sean Yates on his way to winning stage 6 of the 1988 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 100 Laurent Fignon collapses after being beaten by 8 seconds by Greg Lemond in the 1989 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 22 of 100 Stephen Roche in yellow in the 1987 Tour, becoming only the fifth cyclist in history to win the Tour de France and the Giro in the same year. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 23 of 100 The Spanish Teka team poses at the now-demolished Berlin Wall before the 1987 Tour de France started there. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 24 of 100 Greg Lemond and Bernard Hinaul on l'Alpe d'Huez in 1986 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 25 of 100 Italian Fausto Coppi (C) is congratulated upon his arrival, 24 July 1949 at the Parc des princes in Paris, after winning the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 26 of 100 Picture taken in July 1949 of Italian cyclists Gino Bartali (L) and Fausto Coppi (R) waiting before the start of a stage of the Tour de France. The two champions won 2 Tour de France each : Bartali in 1938 and 1948, Coppi in 1949 and 1952. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 27 of 100 Frenchman Raymond Poulidor on his way to winning the 16th stage of the Tour de France in 1974 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 28 of 100 Belgian cyclist Freddy Maertens smiles on the podium after beating Frenchman Jacques Esclassan to the finish line at the end of the 7th stage of the Tour de France in 1976. Maertens finished the Tour with the green jersey of best sprinter after winning a record-tying eight stages. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 100 Laurent Fignon on his way to winning the 18th stage of the Tour de France between Bourg d'Oisans and La Plagne. With five stage wins overall, Fignon captured his second consecutive Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 100 Frenchman Bernard Hinault leads Dutchman Joop Zoetemelk (green jersey) during the 16th stage of the Tour de France in 1979. Hinault went on to win his second consecutive Tour de France as Zoetemelk finished second again. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 31 of 100 Frenchman Raymond Poulidor (L), rides uphill next to (from L) Spaniard Francisco Galdos, Belgian Lucien Van Impe, wearing the leader's yellow jersey, Dutch Joop Zoetemelk and Frenchman Raymond Delisle 16 July 1976 during the 20th stage of the Tour de France between Tulle and the Puy de Dôme. Zoetemelk won the stage but finished second overall in Paris behind Van Impe. Poulidor finished third at age 40, Delisle, 4th while Galdos finished 6th overall. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 32 of 100 Laurent Jalabert and Fabiano Fontanelli in a daze after crashing in the final sprint of stage 1 in the 1994 Tour because of a policeman taking a photo. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 33 of 100 Spaniard Pedro Delgado rides during the 13th stage of the Tour de France, an individual time trial between Grenoble and Villard-de-Lans 15 July 1988. Delgado wins the stage on his way to winning his first Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 34 of 100 Henri Desgrange, the founder of the Tour de France in 1903. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 35 of 100 André Leducq in the 1927 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 36 of 100 Stephen Roche on Alpe d'Huez in the 1987 Tour. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 37 of 100 Eddy Merckx and Raymond Poulidor during the 10th stage of the 1974 Tour de France to Aix-les-Bains (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 38 of 100 Portrait taken in 1968 of Frenchman Lucien Aimar, winner of the 1966 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 39 of 100 Belgian Eddy Merckx, wearing the yellow jersey as leader of the Tour de France, raises his arm thinking he has beaten Frenchman Cyrille Guimard (L) to the finish line of the 15th stage between Aix-les-Bains and Mont Revard. The jury decided otherwise and awarded the victory to Guimard, Belgian Lucien Van Impe (R) finishing third. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 40 of 100 Frenchman Jean Robic enjoys a lobster before the start of the 4th stage of the Tour de France between Le Treport and Paris. Robic will finish 27th of the Tour de France, won by Swiss Hugo Koblet. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 41 of 100 Charly Gaul leads Federico Bahamontes in the 1959 Tour. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 42 of 100 Swiss Ferdi Kubler (R) is congratulated by one of his compatriots, 07 August 1950 at the Parc des princes in Paris, after winning the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 43 of 100 Frenchman Roger Walkowiak smiles after completing the 22nd and last stage of the Tour de France, between Montluçon and Paris, 28 July 1956. Walkowiak won the Tour de France in front of his compatriot Gilbert Bauvin, without achieving a single stage victory. AFP PHOTO (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 44 of 100 Swis Hugo Koblet catches his breath following his victory in the 11th stage of the Tour de France between Brive-la-Gaillarde and Agen, 15 July 1951. Koblet went on to win the Tour de France in Paris in front of Frenchmen Raphaël Géminiani and Lucien Lazaridès. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 45 of 100 Frenchman Louison Bobet, cheered on by his wife, Christiane, climbs the Mont Ventoux in the 1955 Tour de France. Bobet went on to win his third consecutive Tour (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 46 of 100 Luis Ocana on stage 8, on his way to winning his first Tour de France in 1973. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 47 of 100 Jacques Anquetil in the yellow jersey with Raymond Poulidor before winning his fifth Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 48 of 100 Dutchman Jan Janssen smiles as he waves to the crowd after winning the Tour de France, 21 July 1968 in Paris. Janssen became the first Dutchman to win the Tour after coming back from a 16-second deficit to win the second leg of the last stage, an individual time trial between Melun and Paris. Van Springel finished second overall, 54 seconds behind. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 49 of 100 Frenchman Roger Pingeon does a victory lap 23 July 1967 at the Parc des princes in Paris after winning the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 50 of 100 There was quite a bit of acrimony between teammates Alberto Contador and Lance Armstrong during the 2009 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 51 of 100 Mark Cavendish won four stages of the 2012 Tour de France, including the final stage on the Champs-Elysees Avenue (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 52 of 100 Germany's Jens Voigt (CSC) celebrates as wins the 13th stage of the 2006 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 53 of 100 Denmark's Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) won stage 16 of the 2006 Tour. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 54 of 100 Floyd Landis dumped dozens of bottles of water on his head to cope with searing heat on stage 17 of the 2006 Tour. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 55 of 100 Oscar Pereiro (Caisse d'Epargne) crashed down an embankment in the 2008 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 56 of 100 Floyd Landis in the yellow jersey in 2006, he would later give it over to Oscar Pereiro after testing positive for testosterone. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 57 of 100 Belgian Tom Boonen (QuickStep) on his green jersey days in 2005. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 58 of 100 Robbie McEwen (Davitamon-Lotto) celebrates a stage win in the 2005 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 59 of 100 George Hincapie takes his sole Tour de France stage win on the Pla d'Adet in the 2005 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 60 of 100 US Tyler Hamilton (CSC) in the 2003 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 61 of 100 Ivan Basso (CSC) won the stage on La Mongie in the 2004 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 62 of 100 The 2006 T-Mobile Tour de France team would later come under suspicion of blood doping in a Freiburg clinic. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 63 of 100 Teammates Alberto Contador and Levi Leipheimer (Discovery Channel) embrace after taking first and third in the 2007 Tour. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 64 of 100 Alberto Contador (Discovery Channel), Cadel Evans (Predictor) and Levi Leipheimer (Discovery Channel) in 2007. Leipheimer would later admit to doping for that race. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 65 of 100 Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck went head to head in 2010. Schleck was awarded the win a year later. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 66 of 100 Cadel Evansafter winning the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 67 of 100 Bradley Wiggins celebrates his 2012 Tour de France win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 68 of 100 Sylvain Chavanel (Cofidis) won his first Tour de France stage in 2008 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 69 of 100 Andy and Frank Schleck celebrate after the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 70 of 100 Denmark's Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) follows his team manager Erik Dekker before exiting the 2007 Tour de France over whereabouts issues. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 71 of 100 Carlos Sastre celebrates after winning the 2008 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 72 of 100 French gendarmes arrive at the Novotel hotel, the Cofidis team residence, after it was revealed that Italy's Cristian Moreni (Cofidis/Fra) was tested positive for doping in 2007, leading to the team's exit from the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 73 of 100 Fabian Cancellara won the prologue of the 2007 Tour de France and held the yellow jersey for seven stages (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 74 of 100 EPO, no / Chablis, yes - at the 2007 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 75 of 100 Frenchman Thomas Voeckler (La Boulangere) made a name for himself by wearing the yellow jersey for 10 stages in 2004. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 76 of 100 German fan Didi Senft, known as El Diablo in 2005. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 77 of 100 Frenchman Laurent Jalabert, green jersey of the best sprinter, raises his arms in victory as he wins after a very long breakaway the 12th stage of the Tour de France here 14 July. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 78 of 100 Marco Pantani, Jan Ullrich and Bobby Julich on the podium at the end of the 1998 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 79 of 100 Jan Ullrich, Erik Zabel and Bjarne in 1997. All would later admit to doping. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 80 of 100 Bjarne Riis in the 1996 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 81 of 100 Marco Pantani celebrates his victory in stage 14 of the 1995 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 82 of 100 Lance Armstrong took an emotional stage win in Limoges in 1995 after his teammate Fabio Casartelli died three days earlier due to a crash on the Col du Portet d'Aspet (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 83 of 100 In 1994, Greg Lemond just couldn't hold the pace of the Tour de France anymore (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 84 of 100 Lance Armstrong, Frankie Andreu and Alvaro Mejia remember Fabio Casartelli the day after his tragic death. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 85 of 100 Eros Poli soars to victory on stage 15 of the 1994 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 86 of 100 Tony Rominger in the Polka Dot Jersey in 1993 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 87 of 100 1997 Tour winner Jan Ullrich with best climber Richard Virenque (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 88 of 100 Lance Armstrong and his US Postal teammate Jonathan Vaughters training together before the 1999 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 89 of 100 A message denouncing French rider Richard Virenque doping was painted on the prologue course in Le Puy du Fou in the 1999 Tour de France after the previous year's Festina scandal. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 90 of 100 Alexandre Vinokourov (T-Mobile) one of the few riders to win on the Champs-Elysees outside of a bunch sprint or time trial. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 91 of 100 Richard Virenque climbs to victory on the Mont Ventoux in 2002 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 92 of 100 US fans in 2002 going mad for Lance Armstrong (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 93 of 100 German Jan Ullrich (Bianchi) in 2003 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 94 of 100 Australians Baden Cooke and Robbie McEwen spiced up the sprints of the 2003 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 95 of 100 Italian Alessandro Petacchi (Fassa Bortolo) was the dominant sprinter in 2003 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 96 of 100 David Millar (Cofidis) donned the maillot jaune after winning the prologue in the 2000 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 97 of 100 Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani on the Mont Ventoux during the 2000 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 98 of 100 David Millar crashed in 2001 trying to repeat his prologue win of the previous year. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 99 of 100 Australian Stuart O'Grady pulled on the maillot jaune in the 2001 Tour after a breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 100 of 100 Miguel Indurain continued his dominance in the 1993 Tour. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

It started out as a spectacle to sell newspapers, but Henri Desgrange's creation, the Tour de France, turned into a lasting legacy that has been the backbone of cycling as a sport.

The original Tour, held in 1903, was barely recognizable as a cycling stage race by today's standards - it was six epic stages, averaging 400km each, with one to three days of rest in between. Riders were on their own for support and food, they rode fixed-gear bikes on tubular wheels over mostly gravel and dirt roads.

Fast forward to the technicolor spectacle of today, with riders on lightweight, high-tech machines, riding in teams with cars packed full of food, fluids and spare gear, the race covers almost twice the distance as the original, bringing the rolling circus to towns all around France and neighboring countries.

Though the scandal of cheating of various types over the years has sullied the reputation of the race and cycling as a sport over the decades, only the two World Wars ever stopped the Tour de France from going forward. In 1903, it nearly tripled the circulation of L'Auto for Desgrange, today it brings millions of fans to the television, to the internet and to the roadsides to witness the show.

We hope you enjoy this gallery looking back over the 100 editions of the Tour de France to date. Vive le Tour!