Recommended reading

'Dangerous... a shame' – Tour de France Champs-Elysées sprint winners criticise redesigned Paris stage finale

By published

Race director Prudhomme says 'the glorious uncertainty of the sport will return' amid negative reactions from riders to Montmartre climbs inclusion

Wout van Aert wins the sprint on the Champs-Elysées at the 2021 Tour de France ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Mark Cavendish
Wout van Aert wins the sprint on the Champs-Elysées at the 2021 Tour de France ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two former winners of the Champs-Elysées sprint at the Tour de France have criticised the redesigned route for the final stage of cycling's biggest race, announced on Wednesday by organisers ASO.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), who triumphed in Paris in 2021, said it was "dangerous" to add the three ascents of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre, which characterised last year's Paris Olympic Games road race, to the typical procession stage.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.