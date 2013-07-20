Tour de France Gallery: On the road with Garmin-Sharp

Images from the team bus to the finish line in Le Grand Bornand
Cyclingnews captured an intimate view of Garmin-Sharp's day at the Tour de France on Friday, revealing the pain and suffering, the quiet and the noise of life in a major team during the third week of the race.
Photographer Pete Goding spent the day of the 19th stage with the Garmin-Sharp team, starting out with the team bus and ending up watching the riders roll over the finish line. I between there was rain, attacks, crashes and a lot of climbing on the road to Le Grand Bornand.
One of the first pictures shows Jack Bauer pinning on his start number but his Tour de France ended with a crash, facial injuries and hospital treatment. David Millar also crashed but lived to fight on another day.
It was another day of aggressive racing for the team, with Ryder Hesjedal spending 130 kilometers on the attack before finally paying for his efforts and crossing the finish line 31:34 down, accompanied by Millar. Andrew Talansky finished with the overall contenders and so edged even closer to a top ten finish in his first ever Tour de France.
