Tour de France Gallery: On the road with Garmin-Sharp

Images from the team bus to the finish line in Le Grand Bornand

Ryder Hesjedal in the first break over the Col du Glandon the first ‘Hors Categorie’ climb of the stage.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
On top of L’Alpe d’Huez, Tom Danielson’s bags peak out from under the spare Mavic wheels

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Andrew Talansky talks with his soigneur as he prepares the bikes for the race.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Andrew Talansky rides off to the starting podium to sign on for the race in Bourg D’Oisans

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
David Millar rides past Tom Danielson and Garmin invitees at the front of their bus at the start of the race.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Jon Izaguirre Insausti rides ahead of Ryder Hesjedal in the first break over the Col du Glandon

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Jon Izaguirre Insausti rides ahead of Ryder Hesjedal in the first break over the Col du Glandon

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Jon Izaguirre Insausti rides ahead of Ryder Hesjedal in the first break over the Col du Glandon

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Dan Martin crosses the finish line in 129th position after a hard day on the road.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Ryder Hesjedal and David Millar cross the finish line together in 135th and 136th position after a tough day over the mountains.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
The rain starts to fall on the finish line in La Grand Bornand as Ryder Hesjedal and David Millar arrive at the finish.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
The rain starts to fall on the finish line in La Grand Bornand as Ryder Hesjedal and David Millar arrive at the finish.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Ryder Hesjedal and David Millar arrive at the finish to the sound of the crowds cheering them on.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
David Millar takes a drink as he rides to the team bus to catch a lift back to his hotel in Annecy.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
The riders get tightly packed into a bottle neck at the back of the finish line as they attempt to get to their team buses.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
On the bus Dan Martin gets ready before the start in Bour D’Oisans

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Jack Bauer on the team bus sorts out his race number before the start

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Andrew Talansky has his knee taped in the team bus before the stage in Bourg D’Oisans with David Millar and Tom Danielson preparing for their team meeting

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Sports Director Charlie Wegelius stands and chats to fans outside the team bus before the start

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
General manager Jonathan Vaughters stands outside the team bus before the start of the race in Bourg D’Oisans

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Ryder Hesjedal on the attack

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Ramunas Navardauskas rides amongst the peloton as they approach the summit to the Col du Glandon

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
The clouds start to build as the team soigneurs start to ready their vehicles for the day’s 19th stage,

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Tour veteran David Millar checks out of his hotel room on the Alpe d’Huez

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Sean Fowler whips up breakfast in the back of his van with the doors decorated with accreditation badges from previous races.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
The team Soigneurs ferry out Ryder’s bags to the awaiting team cars.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Sean Fowler, team chef, starts cracking some eggs in the lorry/ kitchenette a far cry from his sleepy restaurant in northern Spain.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Frankie Andreu hangs in the background as a soigneur gathers the water bottles for the team.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
David Millar arrives at the bus having delayed on their journey into town as the traffic begins to back up.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Ryder Hesjedal rocks up to the team bus holding an espresso

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Dan Martin feeling a little worse for wears this morning but takes some time to talk to Bicycling's Frankie Andreu.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
Tom’s looking chipper this morning as he arrives at the team bus in Bourg D’Oisans.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
TheGarmin Sharp riders pre-stage on the team bus

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)
The Col du Glandon reaching a total height of 1924m has an average gradient of 6.76% and a maximum gradient of 15%.

(Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Cyclingnews captured an intimate view of Garmin-Sharp's day at the Tour de France on Friday, revealing the pain and suffering, the quiet and the noise of life in a major team during the third week of the race.

Photographer Pete Goding spent the day of the 19th stage with the Garmin-Sharp team, starting out with the team bus and ending up watching the riders roll over the finish line. I between there was rain, attacks, crashes and a lot of climbing on the road to Le Grand Bornand.

One of the first pictures shows Jack Bauer pinning on his start number but his Tour de France ended with a crash, facial injuries and hospital treatment. David Millar also crashed but lived to fight on another day.

It was another day of aggressive racing for the team, with Ryder Hesjedal spending 130 kilometers on the attack before finally paying for his efforts and crossing the finish line 31:34 down, accompanied by Millar. Andrew Talansky finished with the overall contenders and so edged even closer to a top ten finish in his first ever Tour de France.