Tom Pidcock abandons 2024 Tour de France with COVID-19 symptoms

Ineos Grenadiers take hit as another rider fall to illness at the 111th edition of the race

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) is out of the Tour de France ahead of stage 14
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) is out of the Tour de France ahead of stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) has been forced to abandon the 2024 Tour de France after suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

The British squad announced the 24-year-old wouldn't be taking the start of stage 14 on Saturday morning, with Pidcock now set to go home and recover for the Paris Olympic Games.

