Tom Pidcock abandons 2024 Tour de France with COVID-19 symptoms

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) is out of the Tour de France ahead of stage 14

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) has been forced to abandon the 2024 Tour de France after suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

The British squad announced the 24-year-old wouldn't be taking the start of stage 14 on Saturday morning, with Pidcock now set to go home and recover for the Paris Olympic Games.

"A disappointed Tom Pidcock will not line up for stage 14 of the Tour de France today," read a social media post from the team.

"Tom is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and under advice from our medical team will now return home to recover."

Pidock joins a whole host of riders who have been forced to end their race early with illness, with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Mørkøv (Astana Qazaqstan) also confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the race.

The multi-discipline star had come to his third Tour aiming for a second career stage victory but narrowly missed out on the stage 9 gravel stage behind Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies).

Pidcock should return to action at the Paris Olympic Games, where he'll combine the MTB event with the road race in July and August.

Pidcock's departure from the Tour leaves Ineos with seven riders to try and help Carlos Rodríguez challenge the top five and podium as the race hits the Pyrenees this weekend.