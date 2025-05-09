Giro d'Italia 2025 abandons: Mikel Landa first to drop out of Giro d'Italia after heavy stage 1 crash

Bouchard also out as riders go down on a fast descent with Jay Vine and Corbin Strong

Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Spanish rider Mikel Landa waves on stage during the opening ceremony and team presentation in Tirana, on May 7, 2025, two days before the departure of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025 cycling race. The Giro d&#039;Italia 2025 cycling race will depart from Durres, Albania on May 9, and finish in Rome on June 1. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Mikel Landa's Giro is already over (Image credit: Getty Images)
General classification hopeful Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) became the first rider to abandon the 2025 Giro d'Italia after crashing heavily in the final 6km of the opening stage in Albania.

The Spanish rider crashed at high speed on the descent of the Surrel climb with 5.3km remaining in the 160-kilometre stage, coming off the road with Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and others. Landa fell heavily over a metre-high ledge onto the sidewalk in a bend.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

