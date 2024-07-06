Mads Pedersen forces to abandon Tour de France following stage 5 injuries

Despite no visible fractures, the Dane’s shoulder injuries have worsened throughout the stages

Mads Pedersen of Denmark after being involved in a crash during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 5 on July 03 2024 in Saint Vulbas France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has been forced to abandon the Tour de France ahead of stage 8, following a worsening of the injuries he sustained on stage 5 of the race.

“Unfortunately Mads Pedersen will not be on the start line of Tour de France Stage 8 after being forced to abandon the race following the crash in the bunch sprint on Stage 5 into Saint Vulbas,” a team statement on Saturday morning read.

