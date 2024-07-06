Mads Pedersen forces to abandon Tour de France following stage 5 injuries
Despite no visible fractures, the Dane’s shoulder injuries have worsened throughout the stages
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has been forced to abandon the Tour de France ahead of stage 8, following a worsening of the injuries he sustained on stage 5 of the race.
“Unfortunately Mads Pedersen will not be on the start line of Tour de France Stage 8 after being forced to abandon the race following the crash in the bunch sprint on Stage 5 into Saint Vulbas,” a team statement on Saturday morning read.
“The Danish rider fought through Stage 6 and 7 but the pain and swelling has not improved and the range of moment in his left shoulder has worsened, making it almost impossible to handle the bike.”
“While the initial x-rays showed no sign of a fracture, together with the Team, the decision was made that it was in Mads' best interest to stop racing in order to undergo more detailed examinations to assess his injuries further and give him the proper rest and recovery needed to focus on his remaining goals this summer and the final part of the season.”
More to follow…
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.