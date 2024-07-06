Mads Pedersen forces to abandon Tour de France following stage 5 injuries

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has been forced to abandon the Tour de France ahead of stage 8, following a worsening of the injuries he sustained on stage 5 of the race.

“Unfortunately Mads Pedersen will not be on the start line of Tour de France Stage 8 after being forced to abandon the race following the crash in the bunch sprint on Stage 5 into Saint Vulbas,” a team statement on Saturday morning read.

“The Danish rider fought through Stage 6 and 7 but the pain and swelling has not improved and the range of moment in his left shoulder has worsened, making it almost impossible to handle the bike.”

“While the initial x-rays showed no sign of a fracture, together with the Team, the decision was made that it was in Mads' best interest to stop racing in order to undergo more detailed examinations to assess his injuries further and give him the proper rest and recovery needed to focus on his remaining goals this summer and the final part of the season.”

More to follow…