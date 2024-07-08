Roglič suffers blow to Tour de France climbing support as Aleksandr Vlasov abandons with broken ankle

Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has pulled out of the 2024 Tour de France on the first rest day after sustaining an ankle fracture during his crash on stage 9.

Vlasov came down heavily with 50km to go after losing control and sliding out on the side of the road into a ditch. He was seen getting up gingerly with blood visible across the left side of his body but it was his ankle that caused him to leave his second Tour.

The Russian won’t take the start on stage 10 in Orléans in what is a massive blow to Primož Roglič’s climbing support, having been instrumental in the Slovenian’s overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of the Tour.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced the news on the afternoon of the first rest day after Vlasov’s crash on stage 9 caused controversy when he appeared to be dazed upon quickly remounting his bike following the heavy fall.

Vlasov somehow managed to fight through the pain, clip back into his pedals and get back into the group of favourites with leader Roglič before the finish. There was no mention of a head injury in the team’s announcement, suggesting the ankle was what caused Vlasov to stumble in the moments after he got back on his feet.

“Unfortunately, Aleks Vlasov will leave the Tour de France due to an ankle fracture. Heal up soon, Aleks,” read a social media post from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Without Vlasov, Roglič will look to 2022 Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley as his key climbing domestique, alongside the remaining team of Matteo Sobrero, Bob Jungels, Nico Denz, Marco Haller and Danny van Poppel.

Vlasov is the fourth rider to leave the 2024 edition of the Tour after Michele Gazzoli (Astana Qazaqstan), Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek). 172 riders will take the start on stage 10 on Tuesday.

