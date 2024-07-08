Roglič suffers blow to Tour de France climbing support as Aleksandr Vlasov abandons with broken ankle

By
published

Russian won't start stage 10 in Orléans after crashing heavily on gravel stage

Aleksandr Vlasov and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
Aleksandr Vlasov and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has pulled out of the 2024 Tour de France on the first rest day after sustaining an ankle fracture during his crash on stage 9.

Vlasov came down heavily with 50km to go after losing control and sliding out on the side of the road into a ditch. He was seen getting up gingerly with blood visible across the left side of his body but it was his ankle that caused him to leave his second Tour.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.