Lotto Dstny, Arkéa-B&B lead-outs collide in stage 13 sprint crash at the Tour de France

By
published

Lotto Dstny's Maxim Van Gils negotiates a narrow gap in lead-out for De Lie, collides with Arkéa-B&B's Amaury Capiot after leading out Arnaud Dèmare

Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Arkea-BB Hotels crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during stage 13 at the Tour de France
Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Arkea-BB Hotels crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) was among the riders held up behind a crash during the bunch sprint on stage 13 of the Tour de France, and unable to race for the stage win. 

The crash happened when Lotto Dstny's and Arkéa-B&B Hotels' respective lead-out riders collided against the barriers on the left side of the road with roughly 700 metres to go on the run-in to the finish line in Pau.

