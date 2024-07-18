Amaury Capiot fractures sacrum, pelvis in Tour de France sprint lead-out crash

Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider forced to abandon after collision with Lotto-Dstny's Maxim Van Gils in stage 14 sprint

Amaury Capiot crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during stage 14 at the Tour de France
Amaury Capiot crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Amaury Capiot sustained fractures to his sacrum and pelvis in a crash that happened on stage 13 sprint finish in Pau at the Tour de France last Saturday. 

According to a medical update from his team, Arkéa-B&B Hotels, the French rider underwent x-rays to confirm his injuries, but they have not yet revealed a timeline for his recovery.

