Three Amazon Prime Day deals from NordicTrack and Proform to bring the gym to you

When it comes to Amazon Prime Day, it seems nothing is safe from being discounted. Whether you're a keen cyclist like us, or a runner, a rower, or even if the thought of any exercise at all sounds terrible, the Prime Day sale has something for everyone.

Over on our Amazon Prime Day cycling deals roundup, we've outlined all of the best deals for our cycling-enthusiast readers, and one of the key finds, in our opinion, was the NordicTrack S10i - a connected exercise bike that allows the user to join live classes from the convenience of their own home, hosted by a real-life instructor (from anywhere around the world) via the magic that is the internet.

However, luckily for anyone interested in the NordicTrack ecosystem, the brand's exercise bike wasn't the only deal in the Amazon Prime Day NordicTrack sale, as the RW900 Rowing Machine has been given an almost equally impressive saving of 33 per cent. What's more, to complete the home gym setup, there's a similar deal on a Proform Power 995i treadmill, which drops by 40% from £1,199.00 to £719.00.

And to cap it off, all three machines come complete with a membership to the popular app-based fitness membership, iFit.

Below we've outlined the deals in a little more detail, but if you wanted to go straight to the deals, you can head to the Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Or you can shop all NordicTrack and Proform on Amazon here:

Over the past year, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing continual uncertainty around whether or not your local gym will be able to remain open, millions have simply decided that a home gym is the better solution. Of course, the upfront cost will be higher than your monthly gym fee, but over time, the saving on a monthly gym membership will soon cover the investment.

What's more, the time saved travelling and the added convenience of a home gym is likely to yield better results when reaching for your fitness goals. So without further ado, let's dive into the deals.

Nordictrack S10i Exercise Bike | 41% off at Amazon

Was £1,699.00 | Now £999.00

In the UK, Amazon has slashed the price of the Nordictrack S10i integrated exercise bike. Similar to Peloton and Echelon, Nordictrack offers the experience of commercial studio cycling, in the convenience of your own home. Originally £1699, the Nordictrack is usually only slightly cheaper expensive than the Peloton Bike, which retails at £1750. But now with this Prime Day price, the difference is huge, with the Nordictrack S10i being 42 per cent cheaper than its main competitor, and now much closer to the price of the Echelon Connect, which retails at £799.00. It also comes with a year's family subscription to iFit, worth £349 in itself. View Deal

Nordictrack RW900 Rowing Machine | 33% off at Amazon

Was £1,499.00 | Now £999.00

The NordicTrack RW900 originally retails at £1499.00 but for two days only, you can get it at £999.00 with a year's family membership to iFit worth £349.00. It comes complete with a 22in touchscreen display to stream your workouts, it automatically adjusts through 26 levels of resistance based on the on-demand workout you are following, and you can pair your Bluetooth headphones for maximum workout immersion. What's more, for those without an abundance of space at home, the RW900 will fold in half for storage. View Deal

ProForm Power 995i Series Foldable Treadmill | 40% off at Amazon

Was £1,199.00 | Now £719.00

To complete the cardio section of your home gym, Amazon has slashed 40% off the price of the ProForm Power 995i treadmill, which also comes with an iFit membership included, albeit the slightly lower-value option of the individual membership, worth £129.00. Its running base is 152cm long x 51cm wide, and it can replicate inclines between 0 and 12 per cent. It has an inbuilt fan, and runs at 3CHP (continuous horse power). There's an inbuilt six inch display, which connects to iFit to stream your chosen session, or plays out videos of runs from around the world, so you can lose yourself in the workout. And like the rower above, it will fold away to maximise floor space for your post-run pilates. View Deal

Deals from everywhere else

Here at Cyclingnews, we're dedicated to providing our readers, with the best buying advice when it comes to bikes, cycling clothing, components, and accessories.

Around annual events like Prime Day and Black Friday, we compile the best deals available so that once you've decided on your purchase, you can also find the best price. However, you don't need to wait until big sale events to get great deals on cycling tech, we have a range of pages dedicated to providing you with great prices on great products all year round.

Of course, Amazon Prime Day isn't limited to cyclists at all. But as a cycling website, we stick with what we know best as cycling is where we feel we can offer the best buying advice to our readers. If you're interested in finding out what else is available in the Amazon Prime Day sales, we have plenty of sister publications that can help you decide on the best deals from Prime Day 2021.