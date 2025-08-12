The next step in Cyclingnews' subscriber journey - introducing our dedicated app

The Cyclingnews app ensures you remain at the centre of the world of cycling, wherever you go

It's odd how much changes in cycling, and how much can seem fundamentally the same. In 2022, we were standing looking at a very different landscape.

In 2022, Primož Roglič (Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe) was the foremost challenger to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Wout van Aert (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) seemed to be the only names in Classics riding, Annemiek van Vleuten seemed to be the unbeatable figure in women's cycling, 25mm tyres were still commonplace across the peloton, and Cyclingnews had an orange logo.

In 2022, we made a big turning point in the history of Cyclingnews, as we implemented a metered paywall on the site. For years, thousands of cycling fans and enthusiasts had flocked to Cyclingnews as their central information resource for the sport. We wanted to make our readers a more integral part of Cyclingnews, giving them a direct role in making our journalism possible. We're very happy to have seen that become reality.

It's hard to overstate the opportunities presented by our transition from a purely advertising-funded model to a subscription-driven title. It has enabled us to work on completely ad-free subscriber-only content, travel to races that better serve our more passionate audience's interests, and invest in an industry-leading series of supremely in-depth Cyclingnews Labs wind tunnel and empirical tests to objectively determine the best high-end cycling products across the market.

We've been thrilled to see how each development on our subscription journey has been welcomed by our audience. While our roots are in racing, our tech coverage and in-depth testing have brought in new passionate readers in their thousands, as our unrivalled racing coverage and analysis continue to drive exceptional daily engagement from our core pro cycling fans. We are happy to report that we currently have our highest number of paying subscribers ever, and enjoyed our single biggest month of new subscribers coming on board in July 2025.

We've now taken another step in our journey to better connect with our paying audience as we launch the Cyclingnews app.

This is a reader-first, subscriber-only offering, which puts all of our journalism in a cleaner, more mobile and more convenient environment. We hope that it puts our paying audience closer to the great work our journalists do.

We have more development in mind with the app, and in the meantime, we'd love to hear your ideas on what you would like to see as part of our app and wider subscriber offering – email us at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com or fill out our app feedback form.

You can find out more about how to download and use the app here, and don't hesitate to contact us with any questions. To get full access to the app and all of our online content, you should subscribe directly to Cyclingnews on our website before downloading the app.

We hope you'll download and enjoy it.

Of everything we do on Cyclingnews, the journalism created for our subscribers is what we're most proud of, and we're extremely thankful to everyone who has joined us on the journey. We're also really excited about what lies ahead.

Thank you for reading.