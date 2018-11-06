The Cyclingnews guide to 2018-2019 rider transfers

Image 1 of 8 German support for Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Michael Valgren (Astana) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) and Richie Porte (BMC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 8 Fans run alongside Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) as he solos to victory at stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 8 Tour de France stage 4 breakaway: Dimitri Claeys (Team Cofidis), Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie), Anthony Perez (Team Cofidis) and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Tejay van Garderen and Julian Alaphilippe in the early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The transfer merry-go-round is up and spinning, and as teams announce the riders who will leave them and those who will join them, as well as those riders whose services they've retained, we'll update our list with those latest movers and non-movers.

UCI WorldTeams

AG2R La Mondiale

In: Geoffrey Bouchard (neo-pro), Aurelien Paret-Peintre (neo-pro), Dorian Godon (Cofidis)

Out: Cyril Gautier (Vital Concept), Rudy Barbier (Israel Cycling Academy), Jan Bakelants (Team Sunweb), Moreno Moser (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini)

Extended: Benoit Cosnefroy, Alexandre Geniez, Clement Chevrier, Quentin Jauregui, Nans Peters, Samuel Dumoulin, Hubert Dupont, Alexis Gougeard, Gediminas Bagdonas, Stijn Vandenbergh, Mathias Frank

Astana Pro Team

In: Yuriy Natarov (neo-pro), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec), Rodrigo Contreras, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre (both Bahrain-Merida), Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Riwal-Ceramicspeed), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)

Out: Michael Valgren (Dimension Data), Jesper Hansen (Cofidis), Tanel Kangert (EF-Drapac), Oscar Gatto (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Extended: Alexey Lutsenko, Nikita Stalnov, Laurens De Vreese, Andrey Zeits

Bahrain-Merida

In: Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb), Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal), Stephen Williams (neo-pro), Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing), Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Out: Manuele Boaro, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre (all Astana), Niccolo Bonifazio (Deklo Marseille)

Extended: Hermann Pernsteiner, Sonny Colbrelli, Ivan Garcia, Antonio Nibali, Mark Padun, Yukiya Arashiro

BMC Racing/CCC Team [becomes CCC Team in 2019]

In: Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Simon Geschke (Sunweb), Szymon Sajnok (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Gijs van Hoecke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Josef Cerny (neo-pro), Amaro Antunes (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Victor de la Parte (Movistar), Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky), Pawel Bernas (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Kamil Gradek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Out: Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Danilo Wyss (Dimension Data), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First-Drapac), Simon Gerrans (retires), Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First-Drapac), Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), Jurgen Roelandts (Movistar), Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ), Jean-Pierre Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ)

Extended: Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Schar, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Alessandro De Marchi, Joey Rosskopf, Patrick Bevin, Francisco Ventoso

Bora-Hansgrohe

In: Oscar Gatto (Astana), Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC), Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)

Out:

Extended: Rafal Majka, Pawel Poljanski, Jay McCarthy, Peter Sagan, Juraj Sagan, Erik Baska, Daniel Oss, Maciej Bodnar, Marcus Burghardt, Patrick Konrad, Lukas Pöstlberger, Gregor Mühlberger, Felix Großschartner, Christoph Pfingsten

Dimension Data

In: Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), Michael Valgren (Astana), Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott), Stefan De Bod (neo-pro), Rasmus Tilller (Team Joker), Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Soudal), Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

Out: Serge Pauwels (CCC Team), Merhawi Kudus (Astana), Natnael Berhan (Cofidis)

Extended: Ben O'Connor, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Ben King, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Mark Renshaw

EF Pro Cycling

In: Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing), Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), James Whelan (neo-pro), Julius van den Bergh (neo-pro), Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Luis Villalobos (as of June 2019 - neo), Jonathan Caicedo (Medellin), Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data)

Out: Pierre Rolland (Vital Concept), Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo)

Extended: Matti Breschel, Sebastian Langeveld, Sep Vanmarcke, Hugh Carthy, Taylor Phinney, Joe Dombroswki, Mitch Docker

Groupama-FDJ

In: Stefan Kung (BMC Racing), Kilan Frankiny (BMC Racing), Miles Scotson (BMC Racing)

Out: Jeremy Roy (retires), Arthur Vichot (Vital Concept), Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)

Extended: Antoine Duchesne, Arnaud Démare, David Gaudu, Olivier Le Gac, Marc Sarreau, Mathieu Ladagnous, Jacopo Guarnieri, Anthony Roux, Thibaut Pinot, Rudy Molard, William Bonnet, Sebastian Reichenbach, Steve Morabito

Katusha-Alpecin

In: Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal), Harry Tanfield (neo-pro), Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo), Ruben Guerrerio (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis)

Out: Marco Matthis (Cofidis), Tony Martin (LottoNL-Jumbo), Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

Extended: Willie Smit, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Jenthe Biermans, Alex Dowsett, Marco Haller, Reto Hollenstein, Nils Politt, Mads Wurtz Schmidt, Rick Zabel

LottoNL-Jumbo

In: Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (neo-pro), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Mike Teunissen (Team Sunweb), Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

Out: Gijs van Hoeck (CCC Team), Enrico Battaglin (Katusha-Alpecin), Lars Boom (Roompot)

Extended: Robert Gesink, George Bennett, Antwan Tolhoek, Floris De Tier, Amund Grondahl Jansen, Steven Kruijswijk, Maarten Wynants, Bertjan Lindeman, Daan Olivier, Jos van Emden

Lotto Soudal

In: Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott), Gerben Thijssen (neo-pro), Roger Kluge (Mitchelton-Scott), Stefan Wulf (neo), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Joker Icopal), Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport)

Out: André Greipel (Fortuneo-Samsic), Marcel Sieberg (Bahrain-Merida), Jens Debusschere (Katusha-Alpecin), Moreno Hofland (EF-Drapac), Lars Bak (Dimension Data)

Extended: Thomas De Gendt, Tim Wellens, Tosh Van der Sande, Rémy Mertz, Enzo Wouters, Nikolas Maes, Adam Hansen

Mitchelton-Scott

In: Robert Stannard (neo-pro), Callum Scotson (neo-pro), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Nicholas Schultz (Caja-Rural), Edoardo Affini (neo-pro), Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo)

Out: Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Roman Kreuziger (Dimension Data), Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Robert Power (Team Sunweb), Mat Hayman (retires), Svein Tuft (Rally Cycling)

Extended: Adam Yates, Simon Yates, Jack Haig, Damien Howson, Alex Edmondson, Luca Mezgec

Movistar Team

In: Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing), Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias)

Out: Victor de la Parte (CCC Team)

Extended: Marc Soler, Daniele Bennati, Imanol Erviti, Andrey Amador

Quick-Step Floors

In: Remco Evenepoel (neo-pro), Mikkel Honoré (Team Waoo)

Out: Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie), Laurens De Plus (LottoNL-Jumbo), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jhonatan Narvaez (Team Sky), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

Extended: Yves Lampaert

Team Sky

In: Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport), Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates), Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step)

Out: Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team), Beñat Intxausti (Euskadi-Murias)

Extended: Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe, Egan Bernal, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Salvatore Puccio

Team Sunweb

In: Cees Bol (neo-pro), Max Kanter (neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (neo-pro), Robert Power (Mitchelton-Scott), Nicolas Roche (BMC), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Team Waoo), Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Out: Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida), Roy Curvers (retires), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Mike Teunissen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Laurens ten Dam (CCC Team), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

Extended: Chris Hamilton, Roy Curvers

Trek-Segafredo

In: Matteo Moschetti (neo-pro), Ivan Sosa (Androni-Giocattoli), Richie Porte (BMC), Alex Kirsch (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb)

Out: Grégory Rast (retires), Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Boy van Poppel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

Extended: Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, Markel Irizar, Koen de Kort, Fumiyuki Beppu, Bauke Mollema, Jarlinson Pantano, Peter Stetina, Fabio Felline

UAE Team Emirates

In: Alessandro Covi (neo-pro), Tadej Pogacar (neo-pro), Tom Bohli (BMC), Christian Munoz (neo), Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), Juan Sebastián Molano (Manazana Postobon), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Out: Ben Swift (Team Sky), Filippo Ganna (Team Sky), Przemysław Niemiec (retires), Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis)

Extended: Edward Ravasi, Oliviero Troia, Rui Costa, Rory Sutherland, Vegard Stake Laengen, Jan Polanc, Diego Ulissi, Manuele Mori, Yousif Mizra

UCI Pro Continental teams

Androni Giocattoli

In:

Out: Davide Ballerini (Astana), Ivan Sosa (Trek-Segafredo)

Extended:

Aqua Blue Sport

In: (team to fold at end of season)

Out: Matt Brammeier (retires), Eddie Dunbar (Team Sky), Adam Blythe (Lotto Soudal)

Extended:

Axeon

In: Jakob Egholm, Karel Vacek, Sean Quinn, Kevin Vermaerke

Out: Will Barta (CCC), Sean Bennett (EF Pro Cycling), Jasper Philipsen, Ivo Oliveira and Rui Oliveira (all UAE Team Emirates)

Extended:

Bardiani-CSF

In:

Out: Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)

Extended:



CCC Sprandi Polkowice

In: [merges with BMC Racing in 2019]

Out: Szymon Sajnok (CCC Team), Pawel Bernas (CCC Team), Amaro Antunes (CCC Team), Kamil Gradek (CCC Team), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team)

Extended:

Cofidis

In: Zico Waeytens (Veranda's Willems-Crelan), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Filippo Fortin (neo), Marco Matthis (Katusha-Alpecin), Damien Touzé (neo), Victor Lafay (neo), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates)

Out: Jimmy Turgis (Vital Concept), Daniel Navarro (Katusha-Alpecin), Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie)

Extended: Anthony Perez, Loïc Chetout, Dmitri Claeys, Christophe Laporte, Mathias le Turnier

Deklo Marseille Provence KTM

In: Alessandro Fedi (neo), Eduard Grosu (Nippo Vini Fantini), Alexis Guerin (neo), Fabien Schmidt (neo),

Out:

Extended: Brenton Jones

Direct Energie

In: Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors), Pim Ligthart (Roompot), Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida), Mathieu Burgaudeau (neo), Anthony Turgis (Cofidis)

Out: Sylvain Chavanel (retires)

Extended:

Euskadi-Murias

In: Beñat Intxausti (Team Sky)

Out: Eduard Prades (Movistar)

Extended:

Fortuneo Samsic

In: Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), Thibaut Guernalec (neo), Alan Riou (neo)

Out:

Extended: Maxime Bouet, Romain Hardy, Laurent Pichon

Gazprom-RusVelo

In: Petr Rikunov (neo-pro), Vladislav Kulikov (neo-pro), Alexander Kulikovskiy (neo-pro), Denis Nekrasov (neo-pro)

Out:

Extended:

Hagens Berman Axeon

In: Karel Vacek (neo-pro)

Out: Sean Bennett (EF Education First-Drapac), Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)

Extended:

Holowesko-Citadel

In:

Out: John Murphy (Rally Cycling)

Extended:

Israel Cycling Academy

In: Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo), Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Out:

Extended: Krists Neilands, Mihkel Raim, Zak Dempster, Guillaume Boivin, Ruben Plaza

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

In: Giovanni Lonardi (neo), Alejandro Osorio (neo), Moreno Moser (Astana)

Out: Damiano Cunego (retires)

Extended:

Rally Cycling

In: John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), Pier-André Coté (Silber Pro Cycling), Gavin Mannion (UHC), Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott)

Out: Danny Pate (retires)

Extended: Brandon McNulty

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

In: Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Justin Timmermans (Delta Cycling Rotterdam)

Out: Taco van der Hoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Extended:

Veranda's Willems Crelan

In:

Out: Wout van Aert [terminates contract]

Extended:

Vital Concept

In: Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis), Maxime Cam (neo)

Out: Tanguy Turgis (retires)

Extended: Arnaud Courteille

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

In: Loïc Vliegen (BMC)

Out: Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (CCC Team), Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott)

Extended: Tom Devriendt, Guillaume Martin, Xandro Meurisse, Kévin Van Melsen, Fabien Doubey, Wesley Kreder

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

In:

Out: Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo)

Extended:

