Bewley stays with Mitchelton-Scott for two more years

Sam Bewley has signed with Mitchelton-Scott for another two years, staying with the team through 2020. The New Zealand domestique has been with the Australian WorldTour team since it was established in 2012.

“I’ve been a part of this team since the beginning when we were a team just trying to find our feet all the way through to monument victories and Grand Tour podiums,” the 31-year-old said when the team confirmed his contract extension.

“The way this team operates and has progressed together as group is something that is close to my heart.”

Mitchelton-Scott currently has 22 riders signed for the coming year and will again target the Grand Tours with Simon and Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves, while European champion Matteo Trentin leads the Classics squad.

Newcomers including Brent Bookwalter and Tsgabu Grmay, young Italian sprinter Edoardo Affini, Rob Stannard and Callum Scotson from the Mitchelton-Bike Exchange development team, plus Dion Smith and Nick Schultz from Wanty- Groupe Gobert and Caja Rural.

Riders leaving the team include sprinter Caleb Ewan and Roger Kluge, both of whom are joining Lotto-Soudal.

Bewley started his ProTour career with two years at Team RadioShack. He won bronze medals in the team pursuit at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012. On the road, he was part of the Orica-GreenEdge team which won the team time trial opening the 2015 Giro d’Italia.

“He has grown into one of our leaders within the team and brings with him great attitude and energy alongside an astute intelligence that he carries both on and off the bike,” said head sport director Matt White.

“Sam’s all-round performance in support of Yatesy at this year’s Giro d’Italia was a highlight of the season and typifies his qualities as a communicator and selfless contributor towards the goals of the squad whilst displaying how hard he is willing to work for his teammates in any situation.”