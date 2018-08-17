Rosskopf extends with BMC/CCC team - Transfer Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Joey Rosskopf of the United States and the BMC Racing Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Joey Rosskopf zips his new national champion's jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Jesper Hansen (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Omnium world champion Szymon Sajnok of Poland (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

American time trial champion Joey Rosskopf has extended his contract with the BMC Racing team, which is being revamped for 2019 under new title sponsorship from CCC.

The 28-year-old joined the team in 2015 after riding for the Hincapie Development squad. He won the Tour du Limousin in 2016 and has won the last two American time trial titles, as well as riding the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España during his time with the team.

"In my four years with BMC Racing Team, the team management has shown an incredible amount of patience and dedication in helping me find my most productive role within the team. Their support has enabled me to constantly continue improving as a bike racer, and I have faith that I can continue on this steady trajectory with their guidance. With that in mind, it was an easy decision to renew," Rosskopf said.

"Obviously in 2019 there will be some big changes in appearance, riders, and staff with CCC coming on board. To me, it seems like it will be a really exciting mix between our established, proven management structure and a lot of new faces. I am really looking forward to participating in the creation and successful execution of this 'new look' team in 2019 and beyond."

Despite a raft of big-name departures after a summer of uncertainty, during which team manager Jim Ochowicz scrambled for a sponsor to replace BMC, Rosskopf is the fifth rider to sign a new deal since CCC announced they were coming on board in July, along with Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Schar, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Alessandro De Marchi.

"Joey Rosskopf is an incredibly talented rider who often flies under the radar because of his selflessness and professionalism when it comes to supporting his teammates," said Ochowicz. "He has played a key domestique role at stage races and Grand Tours over the years and can also make the most of his own opportunities. Joey's time trialling has come a long way in the last four years and as we have seen, he is now one of the team's best time trialists with two national titles to his name and most recently, second in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah prologue. Joey has also played an important role in many of our team time trial victories over the years."

"At 28-years-old, Joey is still young and has the potential to keep developing as a rider so it is a pleasure to re-sign Joey for the 2019 season."

CCC adds Omnium world champion Szymon Sajnok

The new-look CCC team will also support Polish Omnium world champion Szymon Sajnok, with the 20-year-old stepping up to WorldTour level to test his sprinting ability on the road.

Sajnok was third behind Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) at the one-day Rund um Köln race in Germany. He also finished fifth at the 2015 Junior Paris-Roubaix.

"This is a step forward in my career and an amazing challenge so I thank the team for their confidence in me. My main goal is to gain experience and to learn as much as possible from the more experienced riders," Sajnok said.

"To race in the same team as an Olympic champion (Greg van Avermaet) gives me an amazing feeling and it's a great honour. Although it will be new for me during my first season, I will give the team everything I have and make the most of this opportunity.

"I would like to perform well in the classics as I like these races and I think they suit me more. I will try my best to fight in the bunch sprints and show what I can do in different races."

Roelandts leaves BMC Racing for Movistar

Jurgen Roelandts has made his second transfer in as many years, signing for Movistar after one season at BMC Racing.

The 33-year-old Belgian, who previously spent his whole professional career at Lotto Soudal, will be the Spanish team’s leader for the spring Classics and will also play an important role in protecting the team’s leaders in the Grand Tours.

Roelandts will become only the second Belgian to ride for the Spanish team - after Francis Vermaelen in 1983 - which is an indication that Movistar’s priorities have been the Grand Tours and stage races rather than the one-day Classics of northern Europe. At the moment, the team’s leading Classics rider is Imanol Erviti, who finished top 10 in Paris-Roubaix two years ago. Though he has never taken out a major one-day victory, Roelandts has finished on the podium at the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, and E3-Harelbeke.

However, Roelandts is perhaps more important to Movistar for the role he can play in the Grand Tours. Traditionally a team of climbers, they need reinforcements when it comes to guiding and protecting the likes of Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa when the roads are flat and the wind is blowing. Daniele Bennati has played that role in the last two years, but it is unclear if the 37-year-old Italian will stay with the team.

Jesper Hansen to Cofidis

Jesper Hansen will drop down to Professional Continental level next year, leaving Astana and joining French team Cofidis.

The Dane, 27, turned pro with Tinkoff-Saxo in 2014 and moved to Astana when they folded at the end of the 2016 season. His biggest personal achievement is his victory in the 2015 Tour of Norway, while he finished top 10 at this year's Volta a Catalunya and on the podium of the Tour of Turkey and Tour of Croatia in recent years.

"It's undeniably a plus for us to have Jesper Hansen when we go to stage races of a week or more. We will be able to target the general classification and no only stage wins. He's a real reinforcement who I'm sure will adapt well to his new environment," his new team said.

Hansen added: "In a team like this, I know I will find my marks and will be able to progress and do good things," said Hansen.

Callum Scotson steps up to Mitchelton-Scott from development team

Callum Scotson will join the MItchelton-Scott WorldTour outfit on a two-year contract in 2019, the team has announced.

Scotson, who currently rides for the Mitchelton-BikeExchange development team, is the younger brother of current BMC Racing pro and 2017 Australian road race champion Miles Scotson.

"To join the team next year is literally a dream come true for me. For years I have wanted to become a professional road rider, and I can't think of a better team to be able to do that with. I'm excited for the new experiences that lie ahead and can't wait for 2019 to come around," he said.

"I think it's been a pretty steady progression for me over the last few years as a complete cyclist. I'e had some great results on the track over the last couple of years, which has always been a big focus."

22-year-old Scotson was the 2016 team pursuit world champion, and won silver in the same event at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

"This year with Mitchelton-BikeExchange, however, I think I've developed a lot as a road rider and now feel much more prepared to step into a professional road team. The team gave me great support this year to target and achieve big goals on both the road and track, and I'm grateful for that."

