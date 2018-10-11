Renshaw extends with Dimension Data

Image 1 of 5 Mark Renshaw in the 2017 Dimension Data kit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Renshaw and Bernie Eisel will be key lead out men for Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish celebrate an early season victory for Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish lead-out man Mark Renshaw has extended his contract with Dimension Data, taking him through 2019 with the South African team that benefits the Qhubeka charity.

“I’m looking forward to racing my 16th season professionally with Dimension Data for Qhubeka in 2019," the 35-year-old Australian said in a statement released by the team. "This will be my fourth season with the team where we have had some great success over the past three years.

“I’m excited to meet all my current teammates and all the new riders that will join us next season at our training camp in Cape Town next month," he said.

Renshaw joined the team in 2016, following Cavendish from Etixx-QuickStep. Cavendish had been rumoured to be considering a move away from the South African team after three years, and he and his representatives had talked to a number of teams over the past few months.

Dimension Data added Italian sprinter Giaccomo Nizzolo to the 2019 roster in September, adding more fuel to the transfer rumours. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported late last week that the British sprinter had reached an agreement with Dimension Data to add another year to his contract. Now Renshaw is in the fold again as well.

“Working with our new sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo next season as well seeing Ryan Gibbons continue to develop will be very exciting," Renshaw said. "I'm looking forward to helping him and our other leaders in the sprint finals next season in my favourite position of lead-out rider. I will be sharing all my years of experience on the road to bring the team our best results."

Renshaw's new contract comes on the heels of officially announced extensions for Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Vuelta a España double stage winner Ben King. The team have added Roman Kreuziger, Enrico Gasparatto, Lars Bak, Michael Valgren, Danilo Wyss, Gino Mader, Stefan De Bod and Rasmus Tiller for next year.

Team Priniple Douglas Ryder said Renshaw brings more to the team than just his valuable experience.

“Mark staying with us is a big moment for our team," Ryder said. "It’s not just the obvious amount of experience that he has on the WorldTour, but it’s the huge success that he’s been a part of throughout his career. That will obviously play a big role as we look to stand on the top step of the podium more often in 2019.

“When Mark joined us in 2016 he quickly became part of a success story which I don’t think any of us imagined would have been possible," Ryder said. "The memories from the Tour de France in that year are some of the most special we’ve had; and while only one rider crosses the line in first place, we all know the role the whole team plays, with the lead-out train vital to that success.

“Mark’s ability to navigate his way through the peloton and position his sprinter in the perfect spot is right up with the best ever. To have him with us not only to continue doing that for our current crop of sprinters but also pass on that knowledge to the rest of our lead-out team, is fantastic."