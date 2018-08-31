Murphy, Cote join Rally Cycling

Image 1 of 4 Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling), Rui Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon), John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) were the top three (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes) Image 2 of 4 John Murphy will return to Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources in 2018 (Image credit: Brian Hodes) Image 3 of 4 Pier-André Côté (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the final stage at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 4 of 4 Pier Andre Cote (Silber) (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Rally Cycling announced on Friday that it signed sprinters John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) and Pier-André Coté (Silber Pro Cycling) to the 2019 team.

Related Articles Mannion to join Rally Cycling

Murphy, 33, began his career with Jittery Joes in 2003, and moved to HealthNet and then BMC before coming back to the States, spending four seasons with UnitedHealthcare. He moved to Holowesko-Citadel in 2017, winning stages of the Tour of Utah and Colorado Classic, and continued his success this season with a stage win in the Circuit des Ardennes International. He said the extended European program was a draw with Rally.

"Rally Cycling has always run a top notch program," Murphy said. "Solid management, a really strong roster and a program that is always growing. For 2019, I'm looking forward to testing myself even more in Europe. I want to help Rally Cycling be the best team they can be at every race they go to."

Quebec native Coté, 21, turned professional with Silber Pro Cycling in 2017. A former hockey player, he won the Canadian Criterium Championships in his first season and this year claimed two stage wins in the Tour de Beauce.

Coté also said he was also looking to get more experience in Europe with Rally. "I was looking for a smooth transition to Europe while still racing with a well established North American team with a focus on performance. I come to the team open minded and ready to learn from some of the best cyclists in North America," he said.

"Racing in Europe is for sure one of the things I look forward to the most next year," said Cote. "I raced there only once when I was a junior and I am excited to go back being a completely different cyclist. Having a lot more confidence and experience, but still carrying that desire to learn and progress."

The pair join Colorado Classic winner Gavin Mannion in moving to the Rally team next season.