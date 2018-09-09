Geraint Thomas extends with Team Sky for three years

Image 1 of 3 Geraint Thomas at the start (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas meet the press before the 2018 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas will stay with Team Sky for another three years. The British team announced on Sunday afternoon outside the team bus at the Tour of Britain that the Tour de France winner will stay with them through the 2021 season.

“I’m pleased it’s sorted – and delighted to be staying with the team,” he said in a team press release. “It’s been a great journey for me with Team Sky and obviously the last few months have been crazy. It’s working really well for me here and I’m excited about what’s still to come.

“It really is one big happy family where my relationship with Team Sky is concerned, so I couldn’t be more delighted. I feel at home with the Team. I’ve known Dave (Brailsford), Rod (Ellingworth) and Fran (Millar) for years, since I was 17, so it’s great that I’ll be continuing to work alongside those guys and the rest of the Team.”

Thomas, 33, began his career on the track before turning professional on the road with Team Barloworld in 2007. He left the South African-registered outfit to join Team Sky in their debut season of 2010. He has toyed with branching out in previous seasons but has eventually decided to stay put. CCC confirmed that they had looked into signing up Thomas for next season, but Thomas has once again chosen to remain in a set-up that he has been with for the best part of a decade.

On the track, he has two Olympic gold medals in the Team Pursuit and three world titles in the same discipline. At the start of his road career he focused on the Classics, having won Paris-Roubaix and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne at junior level, as well as supporting Team Sky’s general classification leaders.

In recent seasons, he has turned his focus to stage racing and has won Paris-Nice, the Volta ao Algarve and this year’s Criterium du Dauphine. He is also the reigning British national time trial champion. In July, he took a surprise overall victory at the Tour de France, along with two stage victories. He beat Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin and teammate – and four-time champion – Chris Froome to take the title.